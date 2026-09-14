CVE Insights application with new Exposure Tracker capability helps enterprises prioritize vulnerable applications and verify automated updates from exposure to closure

Patch My PC, a leading provider of automated third-party application management and patching solutions, today announced CVE Insights, a new security application that helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities and track remediation across complex computing environments. A new Exposure Tracker capability within the application surfaces newly identified CVEs, shows whether an application update is available, and tracks that update through validation, packaging, testing and deployment.

Security teams have access to vast amounts of vulnerability intelligence; yet more data does not necessarily provide clarity around which risks require immediate action. That context is often fragmented across security and IT workflows where security teams identify and prioritize risk, while IT teams determine which applications are affected, where remediation is available, and how to deploy the necessary fix. At enterprise scale, this disconnect can increase operational complexity and slow remediation.

CVE Insights brings vulnerability intelligence, software inventory context, patch availability, and remediation status together in a single application, giving security and IT teams a shared, actionable view of risk and a clear path from vulnerability identification to remediation.

"CVE Insights is a natural extension of Patch My PC's expertise in automated third-party application management, bringing IT and security together with a shared view of vulnerability risk and remediation," said David James, Chief Technology Officer at Patch My PC. "With Exposure Tracker, teams now have quantitative insight into time-to-remediation, helping them turn vulnerability data into measurable risk reduction and demonstrate the impact of their security and IT efforts."

From Exposure to Closure

CVE Insights complements Patch My PC's automated patching service by bringing transparency to the sequence that turns a newly published vulnerability into an available remediation. Automation accelerates that process but can also obscure what is happening behind the scenes. CVE Insights gives security and IT teams a shared, chronological view as each vulnerability moves through catalog assessment, update preparation, testing, and release, with Advanced Insights extending visibility through deployment and closure. Teams can see what has happened, what is happening now, and what comes next.

CVE Insights offers organizations:

Greater visibility : A consolidated view of relevant vulnerabilities, affected applications, patch availability, and remediation status.

: A consolidated view of relevant vulnerabilities, affected applications, patch availability, and remediation status. Risk-based prioritization : Personalized alerts, organization-specific context and software inventory data help teams prioritize vulnerabilities based on their actual risk exposure.

: Personalized alerts, organization-specific context and software inventory data help teams prioritize vulnerabilities based on their actual risk exposure. Faster remediation : Earlier, actionable intelligence enables IT teams to act on vulnerabilities without relying on manual escalation between security and IT.

: Earlier, actionable intelligence enables IT teams to act on vulnerabilities without relying on manual escalation between security and IT. Stronger IT/security alignment : A shared view of vulnerability intelligence and remediation progress helps security and IT teams coordinate remediation more effectively.

: A shared view of vulnerability intelligence and remediation progress helps security and IT teams coordinate remediation more effectively. Quantifiable risk reduction: Measure remediation progress and time to remediation, giving security and IT leaders insight into how effectively the organization is reducing vulnerability exposure.

Join Patch My PC at Workplace Ninjas Summit 2026

Patch My PC will demo CVE Insights at WorkPlace Ninjas Summit 2026 on Sept. 14-17, 2026, in Baden, Switzerland. Visit booth P1 to learn how Patch MY PC helps organizations automate application management and strengthen endpoint security.

Patch MY PC industry experts David James, Wout Vergauwen, Bryan Dam, Rudy Ooms and Maurice Daly will lead sessions on Intune architecture, troubleshooting applications and modern endpoint management. Summit attendees are invited to an evening of food, drink, networking and karaoke at WP Ninjas Community Night hosted by Patch MY PC on Sept. 14, 2026, 6:00pm-12:00am.

The CVE Insights app with the Exposure Tracker feature is available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

About Patch My PC

Patch My PC is a leading provider of automated third-party patch management solutions that integrates natively with Microsoft WSUS, Configuration Manager and Intune. Acting as an automation layer between application updates and IT teams, Patch My PC maintains a curated catalog of more than 3,500 applications and automatically detects, downloads, packages, tests, and prepares updates for deployment. The platform also supports custom applications, helping organizations reduce manual patching workload, keep third-party software up to date, and strengthen application security across distributed endpoint environments. To learn more, visit https://patchmypc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260913856053/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Natalie Sasscer

LaunchTech Communications for Patch My PC

patchmypc@cyberriskalliance.com

+1 301-751-5176