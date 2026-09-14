Juniper Research: Private Network Spend to Exceed $84 Billion Globally by 2031, as Market Leaders Set to Capitalise

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that spend on private LTE & 5G networks will reach $84.7 billion globally in 2031; up from $17.3 billion in 2026.

This dramatic growth of almost 400% reflects how quickly private networks are delivering significant value across different market verticals. As AI systems scale up and become central to business operations, private networks are increasingly becoming the default way to ensure AI systems have the robust connectivity they need. The report recommends that private LTE & 5G network vendors prioritise partnerships with enterprise AI vendors; presenting private networks as a natural part of AI modernisation.

An extract from the report, Private LTE & 5G Networks Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Leaders Prioritising Vertical Specialisation

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for Private LTE & 5G Network vendors. The five leading vendors identified were:

Nokia Huawei Samsung HPE Ericsson





The leading vendors were identified as those who are effectively moving away from general enterprise connectivity propositions towards solutions designed around specific industrial environments.

VP of Research Nick Maynard commented, "The dominant providers will differentiate through proven Industry 4.0, operational technology, and mission-critical applications, such as Automated Guided Vehicles, machine vision, predictive maintenance, and industrial control operations. As these use cases become key to enterprise deployments, network performance in itself will be insufficient as a differentiator. Providers must therefore develop architecture that is repeatable, but highly tailored to individual sectors."

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the private LTE & 5G networks market to date; providing insightful market analysis and forecasts of 98,500 datapoints over a five-year period. In addition to a Competitor Leaderboard examining 13 leaders in the space, it includes detailed evaluation of future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

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