IESE Business School | University of Navarra: IESE and Shizenkan Open "Future of Capitalism" Program to MBA Students Worldwide

The online initiative co-created by IESE Business School and Shizenkan University invites next-generation global leaders to explore responsible business and leadership

BARCELONA, Spain and TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Capitalism, a global educational initiative co-founded by IESE Business School (Spain, Germany, US, Brazil) and Shizenkan University (Japan), is now accepting applications for its 2027 edition.

This year, a limited number of seats are available to students and graduates from any business school globally, expanding participation beyond the program's existing network of 23 partner institutions across five continents.

Conducted entirely online, the program offers a unique platform for next-generation leaders to explore the roles and responsibilities of business in society, focusing on purpose-driven management, ESG and impact investing, new business models, responsible leadership, and corporate value creation.

"The Future of Capitalism reflects IESE's commitment to expanding access to responsible leadership learning," said Fernanda Accorsi, Executive Director of IESE's Institute for Sustainability Leadership. "Business education must prepare leaders to drive meaningful change and lead with purpose in service of society."

Junichi Kagaya, Future of Capitalism Project Director, added: "This is a pioneering platform where committed individuals and institutions collaborate to imagine and build a more just and sustainable future."

Since launching in 2021, the initiative has connected more than 1,000 participants from 20+ countries. Past speakers include Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, and Harvard's Rebecca Henderson. Core partners include IESE, Shizenkan University (Japan), School of Inspired Leadership (India), Fundação Getulio Vargas (Brazil), National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School (Singapore), and Darden School of Business, University of Virginia (USA).

Program Details & How to Apply:

Dates: January 12 - April 20, 2027 (Online)

January 12 - April 20, 2027 (Online) Cost: Free of charge

Free of charge Application Deadline: November 01, 2026

November 01, 2026 More Info & Applications:futureofcapitalism.net





About the Future of Capitalism The Future of Capitalism is a global, non-degree educational initiative co-created by IESE Business School and Shizenkan University. Its mission is to empower emerging leaders to rethink capitalism through responsible leadership and ethical decision-making.

Contact: Mallory Dees, mdees@iese.edu.