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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
87 Leser
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Unilabs Advances Digital Pathology Across Europe with Proscia, Shaping the Future of Precision Medicine

Unifying pathologists, workflows, and AI to amplify expertise

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia today announced that Unilabs, one of the leading providers of medical diagnostic services in Europe, is leveraging the Concentriq platform to support the advancement of digital pathology across its network. Multiple Unilabs countries are already using Concentriq AP-Dx* for routine case review, with others expected to deploy it before the end of the year.

"Behind every test is a person with a story of uncertainty, courage, and hope," said Badhri Srinivasan, Group CEO of Unilabs. "It is our responsibility to turn that uncertainty into clarity to determine the best course of treatment. Proscia is enabling us to amplify the collective expertise of our network to unlock new levels of care, shape the future of precision medicine, and make meaningful impacts to patients."

Unilabs' pathology network includes more than 350 experts and 400 laboratory technicians across 12 countries and analyzes 9 million sections each year. Concentriq brings together these teams, laboratory sites, diagnostic data, and AI capabilities in a single enterprise environment. Rather than confining expertise to an individual location, Concentriq gives hospitals and healthcare institutions easy access to the broader Unilabs network.

With Proscia, Unilabs is also shaping pathology's growing role in precision medicine. Concentriq gives Unilabs' pathologists easy access to their AI applications through seamless interoperability. As pathology AI continues to shift toward advanced tests, including image-based companion diagnostics, Unilabs can draw on its digital foundation and Proscia's expertise to incorporate these approaches into practice.

"Unilabs has long been one of the most trusted diagnostics providers in Europe through decades of clinical and scientific leadership," said David West, CEO of Proscia. "These same values are now guiding how Unilabs is evolving pathology and advancing precision medicine across its network. With Proscia, it is establishing a blueprint for the future, which laboratories around the world will follow."

To learn more, visit Proscia at booth 521 during the 38th European Congress of Pathology, and read its blog, "How Unilabs is Advancing Digital Pathology and Precision Medicine with Proscia."

About Proscia
Proscia is the pathology AI company rewiring pathology for precision medicine across drug discovery, development, and diagnosis. Its Concentriq platform brings intelligence to the scientists, pathologists, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping more breakthroughs reach the patients they were made for. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

About Unilabs
Unilabs is one of the leading providers of diagnostic services in Europe, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics and imaging services to patients across four continents.

With over 13,000 employees, 1,300 laboratories and over 2,100 sample collection points, the company treats around 250 million patients annually, performs 237 million laboratory tests and 6 million imaging examinations and analyzes 9 million pathology sections. In this way, Unilabs helps hundreds of millions of patients and their doctors to make informed decisions.

For more information visit www.unilabs.com.

*Concentriq AP-Dx is an aid to the pathologist for viewing, managing, reviewing, and interpreting digital images of scanned surgical pathology slides prepared from FFPE tissue, for the purpose of pathology primary diagnosis when used with specified interoperable components. Concentriq AP-Dx is not intended for use with frozen sections, cytology, or non-FFPE hematopathology specimens. Concentriq AP-Dx is FDA-cleared, Health Canada-licensed, and CE-marked under the EU IVDR for pathology primary diagnosis. The Concentriq portfolio includes distinct configurations. Concentriq AP-Dx is cleared for primary clinical diagnosis. Concentriq AP and Concentriq LS are for Research Use Only; not for use in diagnostic procedures. In some geographies, certain AI applications may be interoperable with Concentriq AP-Dx. Contact the AI application manufacturers for regulatory authorization status and indications for use.

Contact
Sydney Fenkell
VP, Marketing Communications
sydney@proscia.com
215.816.3436


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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