Turntide Technologies: Turntide Showcases Compact, High-Torque Axial Flux Motor Systems for Commercial Vehicles at IAA Transportation

New axial flux systems deliver efficient, compact and flexible solutions for propulsion, ePTO and hybrid applications.

Gateshead, U.K., and Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a global leader in electrification and hybridization solutions, will debut its Axial Flux Electric Drive Unit (EDU), electric power take-off (ePTO), and hybrid systems during IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany. From powering the vehicle to powering the work it performs, axial flux technology gives vehicle manufacturers a practical path to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and optimize performance.

For electrification, one size does not fit all. Manufacturers need flexible solutions that depend on the vehicle, duty cycle and job being performed. Turntide's portfolio of compact axial flux motors delivers a combination of power density, high performance and flexibility not achievable with conventional motor designs. They support a wide range of hybrid and electric applications.

Axial Flux EDU Simplifies Propulsion Integration

The Turntide Axial Flux EDU is a modular platform with a semi-integrated motor, inverter and differential designed to scale across off-highway, commercial and construction vehicles and equipment. Compared to a radial flux EDU, the Axial Flux EDU delivers 53% higher torque density with 58% less size and 37% less weight. The EDU offers simplified gear design, a shared cooling system and independent component serviceability to reduce downtime and maintenance costs. The fully validated platform is a highly efficient, space-saving solution that decreases the risk, time and cost for OEMs to bring new products to market.

The EDU was battle-tested at the 2026 King of the Hammers, an event designed to expose drivetrain limits through sustained vibration, load, dirt, dust and heat. The EDU endured more than 600 miles of tough desert terrain.

ePTO Systems Reduce Fuel Use and Engine Idling

For applications with significant idle time, such as cement mixers, refuse trucks, cranes, lifts and booms, eliminating engine operation during stationary work reduces fuel use and engine wear. The Turntide ePTO System pairs a torque-dense axial flux motor with power electronics to deliver auxiliary power without engine idling.

Full peak torque is available from 0 rpm, providing instant controllability and allowing pump speed and flow to be optimized independently of the drivetrain. With more than 90% peak system efficiency, the scalable 50-kilowatt (kW)/100-kW/150-kW architecture works across hybrid-electric-vehicle and battery-electric-vehicle drivetrains while reducing fuel use, maintenance costs and noise.

Flexible Hybrid Systems Improve Efficiency and Performance

Across on-highway, off-highway, marine and industrial sectors, duty cycles, infrastructure limitations and cost pressures are creating demand for flexible powertrain strategies. Hybridization gives manufacturers a practical way to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while extending the life of existing vehicle and equipment platforms.

Turntide's Hybrid Systems give OEMs a path to lower emissions while balancing efficiency, range and performance. The modular axial flux platform scales from 55 kW to 1 MW and supports series (extended range) and parallel hybrid architectures, with drop-in packaging that can simplify integration into new and existing vehicle platforms.

Note: The Turntide EDU, ePTO and hybrid systems will be available at Booth F15, Halle 11. If you would like to schedule a personal tour, email lori.ditoro@turntide.com.

About Turntide Technologies?

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics and energy storage for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K. and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles and premium automotive. For more information, visit www.turntide.com.

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Contact Info



Lori Ditoro

Lori.ditoro@turntide.com

+44 191 497 9000

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