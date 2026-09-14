Capital B confirms the acquisition of 4 BTC for EUR 0.27 million, the holding of a total of 3,525 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 2.19% YTD

Capital B confirms the acquisition of 4 BTC for €0.27 million,

the holding of a total of 3,525 BTC,

and a BTC Yield of 2.19% YTD

Final completion of a capital increase at €5.64 per share, for an amount of €0.25 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM

Acquisition of 4 BTC for an amount of €0.27 million

BTC Yield of 2.19% YTD and 0.34% QTD

BTC Gain of 61.9 BTC YTD and 10.5 BTC QTD

BTC € Gain of €4.2 million YTD and €0.7 million QTD

Total group holdings of 3,525 BTC with an acquisition value of €309.7 million at €87,854 per bitcoin, corresponding to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, September 14, 2026: Capital B SA (ISIN: FR0014019Y19, FR ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, announces the final completion of a capital increase at €5.64 per share, for an amount of €0.25 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM. The Company has thus acquired 4 BTC for an amount of €0.27 million. The Group has achieved since the beginning of the year a 'BTC Yield' of 2.19%, a 'BTC Gain' of 61.9 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of €4.2 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary Capital B Luxembourg SA hold a total of 3,525 BTC as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, with an acquisition value of €309.7 million, based on an average price of €87,854 per bitcoin. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Final completion of a capital increase as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM

Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors, itself acting under the 16th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2026, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €249,651.04 (including share premium), through the issuance of 44,227 new ordinary shares (post reverse stock split) at an average rounded subscription price of €5.64 per share (adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split for which the entry into force has been announced by the Company on September 8, 2026).

The Company combined in this press release the subscription requests from TOBAM between August 24 and September 11, 2026, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement renewed on January 26, 2026, namely:

- The subscription price for each request is equal to the highest of (i) the closing price of the trading day preceding the request, (ii) the euro equivalent of a "mNAV", defined and adjustable by the Company, of the trading day preceding the request, and (iii) the floor price provided for in the resolution of the relevant Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) (e.g., to date, a floor price set by the Company's extraordinary general meeting of June 17, 2026 corresponding to one of the following values:

either the closing price of the Company's share on the market on which it is listed on the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price, possibly reduced by a maximum discount of 20% ;

either the volume-weighted average price (in the central order book and excluding off-market block trades) (the "VWAP") of the Company's share price on the market(s) on which it is listed over a period ranging from the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price to the twenty last trading days preceding the setting of the issue price (it being specified that, if the chosen period covers several trading days, the "VWAP" may be the VWAP over that period or the average of the VWAPs for each trading day over that period), possibly reduced by a maximum discount of 20% (and adjusted where applicable to take into account differences in dividend entitlement date); or

the euro equivalent of the "mNAV 1" on a date chosen between the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price and one of the twenty preceding trading days, the mNAV 1 being the value in euros, per share, of the bitcoins held by the Company as indicated by the Company in its indicators, at the date of determination of the mNAV 1, it being understood that (i) the price in euros of one bitcoin shall be chosen from among the bitcoin prices reported on the day chosen for the determination of the mNAV 1 on a major market platform such as, by way of example, one of the following platforms: Coinbase, Bitstamp, Boursorama or Bloomberg, and (ii) the number of shares used may be either the number of shares actually issued at the date of determination of the mNAV 1, or, at that same date, the number of shares on a diluted basis, according to the calculation method indicated by the Company in its indicators.

- The number of shares requested cannot exceed 21% of the trading volume of the trading day preceding the request.

The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).

The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.

The average rounded subscription price of €5.64 (adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split for which the entry into force has been announced by the Company on September 8, 2026) represents a premium of 9.3% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.

In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:

Investor Number of shares Rounded average price / share (€) Amount (€) TOBAM Bitcoin Enhanced Fund 15,599 €5.65 €88,064.48 TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund 23,278 €5.64 €131,342.56 TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund 5,350 €5.65 €30,244.00 TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund - - - MDP - TOBAM Global Blockchain Equity Fund - - - TOTAL 44,227 €5.64 €249,651.04

Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the completion of the operations described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Ordinary basis Fully diluted basis (*) Shareholders Number of shares % capital Number of shares % capital Executives 2,121,980 5.54% 2,299,605 4.86% Blockstream Capital Partners 7,180,580 18.75% 14,997,242 31.67% Adam Back 6,748,590 17.62% 6,943,379 14.66% TOBAM 1,253,452 3.27% 1,994,003 4.21% UTXO Management 424,447 1.11% 424,447 0.90% Public & Institutional 20,565,782 53.70% 20,693,267 43.70% TOTAL 38,294,831 100% 47,351,943 100%

(*) Calculations performed based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as of the press release date, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all the Company's convertible bonds (OCAs), and (ii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain employees and corporate officers, but not yet definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, the number of which amounts to 184,076 as of the date of this press release. It is noted that the Company is authorized to issue additional free shares within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 17, 2026. However, this diluted basis does not include (i) the shares that may correspond to the amounts not yet issued to date under the authorized €300M capital increases for the benefit of TOBAM, (ii) the future potential exercise of outstanding BSA 2026-01, BSA 2026-02, BSA 2026-03, BSA 2026-04, BSA 2026-05, BSA 2026-06, BSA 2026-07, and BSA 2026-08, and (iii) the exercise of the BSA OC A-03, A-04, B-04 and A-05.

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 4 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operations described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a MiCA-authorised Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase operation and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.

The Company also indicates that Swissquote Bank Europe acts as the Company's sole BTC custodian.

Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported Date BTC Acquisition BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis Total BTC Holdings Total BTC € Cost Basis1 Total BTC € Cost Total BTC € Net Asset Value 2 September 14, 2026 4 €67,010 3,525 €87,854 €309,686,564 €236,640,300 September 7, 2026 376 €67,182 3,521 €87,878 €309,418,524 €240,801,190 August 17, 2026 5 €55,882 3,145 €90,352 €284,158,174 €170,905,590 August 3, 2026 1 €56,061 3,140 €90,407 €283,878,764 €170,976,140 June 1, 2026 4 €64,989 3,139 €90,418 €283,822,703 €198,020,676 May 18, 2026 192 €67,866 3,135 €90,451 €283,562,745 €213,493,500 April 27, 2026 6 €66,951 2,943 €91,924 €270,532,431 €195,809,562 April 20, 2026 12 €62,570 2,937 €91,975 €270,130,725 €193,844,937 April 13, 2026 37 €60,892 2,925 €92,096 €269,379,886 €181,493,325 March 23, 2026 44 €61,763 2,888 €92,495 €267,126,900 €174,449,640 March 16, 2026 8 €60,934 2,844 €92,971 €264,409,342 €178,543,476 March 9, 2026 2 €61,660 2,836 €93,061 €263,921,868 €167,411,916 February 16, 2026 6 €55,270 2,834 €93,083 €263,798,549 €165,086,168 February 9, 2026 5 €64,124 2,828 €93,164 €263,466,929 €168,062,384 November 25, 2025 5 €88,968 2,823 €93,215 €263,146,305 €213,667,224 October 20, 2025 6 €96,231 2,818 €93,223 €262,701,464 €271,178,254 September 29, 2025 12 €95,935 2,812 €93,216 €262,124,079 €269,770,581 September 22, 2025 551 €99,272 2,800 €93,205 €260,972,853 €277,962,677 September 15, 2025 48 €98,575 2,249 €91,718 €206,273,769 €221,695,332 August 11, 2025 126 €98,746 2,201 €91,568 €201,542,166 €217,339,641 August 5, 2025 62 €99,889 2,075 €91,133 €189,100,187 €207,269,347 July 28, 2025 58 €102,211 2,013 €90,863 €182,907,079 €205,751,541 July 21, 2025 22 €101,112 1,955 €90,526 €176,978,818 €197,674,331 July 14, 2025 29 €95,225 1,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828 July 7, 2025 116 €92,175 1,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059 June 30, 2025 60 €91,879 1,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027 June 23, 2025 75 €91,792 1,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662 June 17, 2025 182 €93,264 1,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568 June 2, 2025 624 €96,447 1,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161 May 22, 2025 227 €93,518 847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857 March 26, 2025 580 €81,550 620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770 December 4, 2024 25 €90,511 40 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985 November 5, 2024 15 €63,729 15 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

The Total BTC € Cost Basis corresponds to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. For all press releases up to and including October 20, 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value was calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the date reported in the above table by the latest BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis on that same date. Given the volatility in the price of BTC, the Company specifies that, starting November 25, 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value is now calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the reported date by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release.

Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 2.19% YTD and 0.34% QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 2.19% YTD and 0.34% QTD. The details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' YTD 'BTC Gain' YTD 'BTC € Gain' YTD September 14, 2026 3,525 38,294,831 47,841,943 7,368.0 2.19% 61.9 €4,153,313 September 7, 2026 3,521 38,250,604 47,797,712 7,366.5 2.17% 61.3 €4,189,627 August 17, 2026 3,145 33,030,674 42,707,442 7,364.1 2.14% 60.3 €3,277,858 August 3, 2026 3,140 30,097,227 42,642,731 7,363.5 2.13% 60.1 €3,272,702 June 1, 2026 3,139 30,065,063 42,746,048 7,343.4 1.85% 52.2 €3,294,196 May 18, 2026 3,135 30,026,581 42,705,566 7,341.0 1.82% 51.3 €3,491,989 April 27, 2026 2,943 27,591,042 40,172,745 7,325.9 1.61% 45.4 €3,018,293 April 20, 2026 2,937 27,494,732 40,104,436 7,323.4 1.57% 44.4 €2,929,950 April 13, 2026 2,925 27,221,002 40,067,366 7,300.2 1.25% 35.3 €2,191,507 March 23, 2026 2,888 22,972,773 39,768,665 7,262.0 0.72% 20.4 €1,229,821 March 16, 2026 2,844 22,905,782 39,331,721 7,230.8 0.29% 8.1 €511,393 March 9, 2026 2,836 22,826,963 39,252,902 7,224.9 0.21% 5.9 €345,389 February 16, 2026 2,834 22,806,963 39,232,902 7,223.5 0.19% 5.3 €308,566 February 9, 2026 2,828 22,746,863 39,172,802 7,219.3 0.13% 3.6 €216,272 November 25, 2025 2,823 22,688,407 39,153,453 7,210.0 1,658.5% 663.4 €59,022,899

Note on the BTC holdings at the date of this press release : the Company indicates that it currently holds an additional 61 BTC for its operational needs, and specifies that these BTC are segregated from its Bitcoin reserve held under its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy and are in this regard not included in the key performance indicators published by the Company.

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' QTD 'BTC Gain' QTD 'BTC € Gain' QTD September 14, 2026 3,525 38,294,831 47,841,943 7,368.0 0.34% 10.5 €707,159 September 7, 2026 3,521 38,250,604 47,797,712 7,366.5 0.31% 9.9 €675,086 August 17, 2026 3,145 33,030,674 42,707,442 7,364.1 0.28% 8.8 €480,545 August 3, 2026 3,140 30,097,227 42,642,731 7,363.5 0.27% 8.6 €468,701

(1) The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued as a result of the conversion of all of the Company's convertible bonds currently issued, (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain of its employees and corporate officers, but which have not yet been definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, and the number of which amounts to 184,076 as of the date of this press release, (iv) a number of additional potential shares not yet issued or granted, but which may be issued or granted in the future and are included conservatively as part of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. As of the date of this press release, the Company has included an indicative reserve of 490,000 additional potential shares in the number of shares on a fully diluted basis, solely for the purposes of the Company's KPIs, in order to anticipate the impact of potential future issuances or grants on those KPIs. It is specified that this number may be subject to change, within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 17, 2026. The Company specifies that the number of shares on a fully diluted basis is adjusted to reflect only the transactions definitively completed to date (i.e., excluding ongoing transactions)

(2) BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.

Summary of the outstanding instruments giving access to the Company's share capital

As indicated by the Company in its September 8, 2026 press release, the conversion terms of the Company's convertible bonds issued by Capital B Luxembourg SA and the exercise terms of the Company's warrants have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split that entered into force the same day.

As of the date of this press release, the Company's instruments giving access to the Company's capital are the following:

Outstanding Bitcoin Denominated Convertible Bonds (OCA)

Instrument Holder Issuance Date Maturity date Coupon Premium Price per share Convertible Bonds Shares to be issued Outstanding debt (BTC)* OCA B-02 Blockstream Capital Partners 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €7.0720 55,279,428 7,816,662 544 OCA A-03 TOBAM 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €31.2000 6,000,000 192,308 62 OCA B-03 Moonlight Capital 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €38.0900 4,610,177 121,034 48 OCA A-04 TOBAM 07/2025 07/2030 0% 30% €25.9000 5,000,000 193,051 52 OCA B-04 Adam Back 07/2025 07/2030 0% 30% €25.9000 5,045,020 194,789 53 OCA A-05 TOBAM 08/2025 08/2030 0% 30% €18.3000 6,500,000 355,192 62 TOTAL 82,434,625 8,873,036 821

* Number of BTC as announced in the Company's press releases

Outstanding Warrants

Instrument Issuance Date Maturity date Exercise price per share* Warrants Outstanding Shares to be Issued Potential exercise amount Warrant 2026-01 03/2026 03/2029 €10.10 27,390,910 2,739,091 €27,664,819 Warrant 2026-02 05/2026 05/2029 €8.40 10,000,000 1,000,000 €8,400,000 Warrant 2026-03 05/2026 05/2031 €8.60 46,077,688 4,607,773 €39,626,848 Warrant 2026-04 05/2026 05/2031 €11.20 23,038,844 2,303,890 €25,803,568 Warrant 2026-05 05/2026 05/2031 €14.60 23,038,844 2,303,890 €33,636,794 Warrant 2026-06 09/2026 09/2031 €7.50 98,800,200 9,880,021 €74,100,158 Warrant 2026-07 09/2026 09/2031 €9.80 49,400,100 4,940,012 €48,412,118 Warrant 2026-08 09/2026 09/2031 €12.70 49,400,100 4,940,012 €62,738,152 Total 327,146,686 32,714,689 €320,382,456

*For Warrants 2026-01 and 2026-02, the exercise price per share is the highest of indicated strike price and the euro equivalent per share of the Company's "mNAV 1.1" on the last trading day preceding the exercise

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

'BTC Yield' : indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;

: indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period; 'BTC Gain' : indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and

: indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release on the applicable period. The Company has selected the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release on the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, the enforceability of its debts and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 annual results financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (FR: ALCPB | US: CPTLF)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury. EURONEXT Growth Paris

FR Ticker: ALCPB

US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF

ISIN: FR0014019Y19

Reuters: ALCPB.PA

Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP



Contact:

contact@cptlb.com

Investor relations

Actus Finance & Communication

Mathieu Calleux

cpb@actus.fr Press relations

Actus Finance & Communication

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99



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Financial information - Capital B

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