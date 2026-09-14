The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued final affirmative determinations in its antidumping and countervailing duty investigations targeting crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules imported from India, Indonesia, and Laos. Commerce reported a finding that manufacturers in all three nations dumped solar components into the U.S. market below fair value and benefited from government subsidies, resulting in material injury to the domestic solar manufacturing sector. The decision marks the conclusion of the Department of Commerce phase of the Solar IV trade litigation, originally brought ...

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