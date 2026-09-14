Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2026 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We continue to increase our income from mining operations and achieved a net income of $0.03 per share for the quarter," stated Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company. "With our carbon ore processing getting better and more consistent results, and with success in developing newer ore zones, the mine is showing excellent potential. We expect production to continually improve over the next quarters."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2026 (unaudited):

Cash on hand is $8.0 million and working capital of $11.3 million;

Metal inventory of 1,000 kilograms of silver

Gold and silver sales of $10.5 million;

Income from mining operations of $2.2 million;

Income of $3.1 million, or $0.03 per share;

EBITDA(1) of $3.7 million.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended (unaudited) July 31, 2026 July 31, 2025 Revenues $ 10,498 $ 8,636 Cost of Sales (8,263 ) (6,739 ) Income from mining operations 2,235 1,897 Administrative (expenses) recoveries 415 (1,502 ) Total other income (losses) 148 154 Income tax recovery 254 378 Income for the year $ 3,052 $ 927 Income / (loss) per share - basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Income / (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Total assets $ 73,459 $ 57,982 Total long-term liabilities $ 8,089 $ 7,839

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA(1)

For the period ended July 31, 2026 2025 Net income $ 3,052 $ 927 Depreciation and depletion 820 842 Rehabilitation and closure cost accretion 96 86 Interest expense (recovery) (47 ) 6 Accretion expenses 19 34 Income tax recovery (254 ) (378 ) EBITDA $ 3,686 $ 1,517 EBITDA MARGIN(2)

35.1% 17.6%

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2026:

Equivalent gold production of 2,008 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$3,180/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$3,940/EqOz.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three months ended July 31, 2026 and 2025 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2026:

(Unaudited) Unit of measure Actual results 3 months ended 3 months ended 12 months ended 31-Jul-26 31-Jul-25 30-Apr-26 Mine production of gold in dore thousand ounces 1.8 2.0 7.2 Mine production of silver in dore thousand ounces 13.6 12.3 50.1 Total mine production - equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.0 2.1 7.9 Silver to Gold equivalency ratio 63.6 94.5 72.2 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.35 1.47 1.35 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 14.70 12.88 15.67 Mine Gold recovery percent 85.5% 77.4% 80.8% Mine Silver recovery percent 58.1% 54.8% 48.5% Milled thousands of tonnes 49.6 54.2 204.4 Mine development, preparation and exploration meters 1,357 1,545 5,697 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 129 98 103 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounces 3,180 2,499 2,662

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Gary Arca"

Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

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for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

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