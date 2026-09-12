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WKN: 869858 | ISIN: FR0000125338 | Ticker-Symbol: CGM
Stuttgart
14.09.26 | 10:06
107,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,30107,4010:24
107,30107,4010:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
65 Leser
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Capgemini Services SAS: Capgemini signs a definitive agreement to sell Capgemini Government Solutions

Media Relations
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0) 7811 486517
E-Mail: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor Relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini signs a definitive agreement to sell Capgemini Government Solutions

Paris, September 12, 2026 - Capgemini today announces that it has entered into an agreement with ITC Federal, a US IT solutions and enterprise services provider to federal law enforcement, homeland security and defense agencies, for the sale of Capgemini Government Solutions, its subsidiary working with the US federal government.

This transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

As indicated when the Group announced the launch of the divestment process earlier this year, Capgemini Government Solutions represented 0.4% of the Group's global 2025 revenue and less than 2% of its US revenue.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.