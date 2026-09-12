Capgemini Services SAS: Capgemini signs a definitive agreement to sell Capgemini Government Solutions

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Sam Connatty

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E-Mail: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

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Vincent Biraud

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E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini signs a definitive agreement to sell Capgemini Government Solutions

Paris, September 12, 2026 - Capgemini today announces that it has entered into an agreement with ITC Federal, a US IT solutions and enterprise services provider to federal law enforcement, homeland security and defense agencies, for the sale of Capgemini Government Solutions, its subsidiary working with the US federal government.

This transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

As indicated when the Group announced the launch of the divestment process earlier this year, Capgemini Government Solutions represented 0.4% of the Group's global 2025 revenue and less than 2% of its US revenue.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

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