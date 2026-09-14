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WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 00:24 Uhr
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Kvika banki hf.: Jón Birgir Jónsson appointed CEO of Kvika banki

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki has appointed Jón Birgir Jónsson as Chief Executive Officer of Kvika banki. Jón Birgir will assume his new role on 1 December 2026, succeeding Ármann Þorvaldsson, who announced earlier this year his intention to step down as CEO.

Jón Birgir brings extensive experience from international financial markets, having spent most of his career in London and New York with two leading global asset management firms.

From 2013 to 2025, Jón Birgir was with Neuberger Berman in London, where he was a Partner and held a senior management role. He joined the firm to strengthen its global fixed income capabilities and subsequently took on broader responsibilities, including the management of relationships with professional and institutional investors. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, he worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 1998, in both New York and London, as a portfolio manager specialising in fixed income and global interest rate markets.

Jón Birgir holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Iceland and a graduate degree in financial engineering from New York University. While having spent much of his professional career abroad, he has maintained strong ties with the Icelandic business community, including through his service on the Board of the British-Icelandic Chamber of Commerce.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.