Kvika banki hf.: Jón Birgir Jónsson appointed CEO of Kvika banki

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki has appointed Jón Birgir Jónsson as Chief Executive Officer of Kvika banki. Jón Birgir will assume his new role on 1 December 2026, succeeding Ármann Þorvaldsson, who announced earlier this year his intention to step down as CEO.

Jón Birgir brings extensive experience from international financial markets, having spent most of his career in London and New York with two leading global asset management firms.

From 2013 to 2025, Jón Birgir was with Neuberger Berman in London, where he was a Partner and held a senior management role. He joined the firm to strengthen its global fixed income capabilities and subsequently took on broader responsibilities, including the management of relationships with professional and institutional investors. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, he worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 1998, in both New York and London, as a portfolio manager specialising in fixed income and global interest rate markets.

Jón Birgir holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Iceland and a graduate degree in financial engineering from New York University. While having spent much of his professional career abroad, he has maintained strong ties with the Icelandic business community, including through his service on the Board of the British-Icelandic Chamber of Commerce.