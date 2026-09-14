Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (FSE: O8U) (OTC Pink: TMINF) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed corporate brand, redesigned website and expanded digital presence, representing the next phase of the Company's corporate communications and stakeholder engagement strategy.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with UK-based communications and technology agency WAO ("We Are Outliers") (see Company press release dated February 12, 2026), includes a redesigned corporate website, updated investor presentation, expanded social media presence, a content library and a new documentary series filmed in-country providing a closer look at Norway as an exploration and mining jurisdiction, the Company's business model, people and activities in Norway.

Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are invited to visit the Company's new website and follow Teako across its digital channels for distribution of content, ongoing updates on its projects, exploration activities and corporate developments.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral projects in Norway, with its principal exploration focus on copper and zinc in massive sulfide systems. The Company's strategy combines advancing its main projects toward discovery with building a growing portfolio of partner-funded projects in which Teako retains upside exposure to potential future exploration success across a range of commodities. Through this integrated model, Teako seeks to create shareholder value while contributing to the exploration of minerals critically important to future supply chains.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to and the Company's business plans, expectations, operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended January 31, 2026.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314151