Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support Battery Ventures' acquisition of the Sustainability at Work Group of companies, including ISCC, a leading provider of sustainability certifications that verify regulatory compliance and sustainability claims across renewable fuel, circular materials and industrial supply chains.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cologne, Germany, Sustainability at Work Group is one of the largest sustainability certification platforms, with more than 13,000 valid certificates for businesses across more than 130 countries. It operates alongside five complementary businesses in the Sustainability at Work Group focused on sustainability certification, advisory services and technology-enabled verification.

"Sustainability at Work Group provides an increasingly critical service to businesses navigating complex sustainability requirements across global supply chains, supported by a differentiated market position, global scale and growing demand for trusted certification and verification solutions," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and Head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "This transaction demonstrates Crescent's ability to provide flexible capital solutions to high-quality, market-leading businesses and the sponsors that support their continued growth."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $53 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on non-investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with over 240 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About Sustainability at Work

Sustainability at Work brings together 4C, ISCC, ClimatePal, Meo Carbon Solutions, GRAS and TYC Connect. The six organisations combine complementary expertise in certification, carbon markets, sustainability consulting, supply chain transparency, traceability and regulatory compliance to support more sustainable and resilient global value chains.

For more information, visit https://sustainability-at-work.org/.

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Sarah Troutt

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