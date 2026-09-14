Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 09:10 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: Humanity First unveils Masroor Centre for Healthcare, a new West Africa hub for critical care, cardiology and gastroenterology

New facility in Yopougon-Gesco will deliver advanced surgery, intensive care, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics, supported by international medical specialists helping to build local capacity.

ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity First International today inaugurated the Masroor Centre for Healthcare (MCH) in Yopougon-Gesco, Abidjan, expanding access to specialised and critical-care services for patients across Abidjan and surrounding communities.


The new facility is equipped with surgical theatres, an intensive care unit, high-dependency care, advanced diagnostics, X-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy services, and a high-complexity laboratory. It will host dedicated cardiology and gastroenterology services, including non-invasive cardiac diagnostics, endoscopy and specialist gastrointestinal care. The centre is expected to treat approximately hundreds of patients each year and will serve residents of Yopougon-Gesco, wider Abidjan and referred patients from surrounding areas.


The realisation of the Masroor Centre is the result of a global collaboration involving medical specialists, donors and volunteers from the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, working alongside local Ivorian healthcare teams. The project was developed under the vision and guidance of His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, and is a cornerstone of Humanity First's Vision 2030 strategy to build sustainable healthcare systems worldwide.


"This centre reflects our global mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable cost, wherever it is needed," said Majid Khan, Chairman & CEO, HF Healthcare. "In practical terms, that means patients in Yopougon can now access advanced surgery, intensive care, cardiology and gastroenterology locally instead of travelling abroad or going without. This facility enables our teams to provide more comprehensive and timely care, particularly for patients who require urgent surgery, intensive monitoring or specialist support."


"Access to specialised and critical care should not depend on where a patient lives," said Ahmad Yahya Sayed, Chairman of Humanity First International. "The Masroor Centre is a milestone in our work to expand these services in West Africa. By bringing together international specialists and local clinicians, we are not only treating patients today but also building the skills, systems and confidence that will sustain high-quality care for years to come."


International specialists are working with Ivorian teams to establish and strengthen departments in surgery, intensive care, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics, and to train local clinicians in advanced practice and governance standards. The centre will create local employment opportunities and support the training and development of healthcare professionals, helping build long-term clinical capacity in Côte d'Ivoire.

MEDIA INFORMATION & INAUGURATION ACCESS
Accredited journalists, photographers, and broadcast crews are invited to attend the official inauguration ceremony in Abidjan on 14 September 2026 from 2-6 PM

Media Opportunities Available On-Site:

  • Guided Facility Tours: Access to surgical suites, ICU, neonatal wards, and diagnostic labs prior to full operational opening.
  • Leadership Interviews: One-on-one interviews with Ahmad Yahya Sayed (Chairman, Humanity First International), local medical directors, and international delegate doctors.
  • Visuals: Coverage of the opening ceremony, ribbon-cutting, medical technology demonstrations, and international volunteer delegations.

Media Contact:
Mahmood Rafiq
Humanity First International
Email: mahmood.rafiq@humanityfirst.org
Tel / WhatsApp: +44 (0)7971 060962

NOTES TO EDITORS
About Humanity First International
Humanity First is a global humanitarian organization operating in over 69 countries. It holds consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and delivers medical care, disaster relief, education, and clean water projects worldwide.

Key Facts & Facility Specifications:

  • Official Name: Masroor Centre for Healthcare (MCH)
  • Opening Date: 14 September 2026
  • Location: Yopougon-Gesco, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
  • Timeline: Foundation stone laid in November 2021, opening in 2026
  • Core Units: Emergency Medicine, Maternity & Neonatal Care, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Surgical Theatres, Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Endoscopy), Laboratory, Pharmacy
  • Capacity: Built to treat tens of thousands of patients annually
  • Sustainability: Features green energy integration, cost-efficient systems, and a model for long-term financial independence
  • Operational Model: Staffed by local medical professionals and supported by Humanity First's international network of specialist volunteers

Attachment

  • The Masroor Centre for Healthcare


Mahmood Rafiq Humanity First International 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.