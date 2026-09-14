Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: Humanity First unveils Masroor Centre for Healthcare, a new West Africa hub for critical care, cardiology and gastroenterology

New facility in Yopougon-Gesco will deliver advanced surgery, intensive care, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics, supported by international medical specialists helping to build local capacity.

ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity First International today inaugurated the Masroor Centre for Healthcare (MCH) in Yopougon-Gesco, Abidjan, expanding access to specialised and critical-care services for patients across Abidjan and surrounding communities.





The new facility is equipped with surgical theatres, an intensive care unit, high-dependency care, advanced diagnostics, X-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy services, and a high-complexity laboratory. It will host dedicated cardiology and gastroenterology services, including non-invasive cardiac diagnostics, endoscopy and specialist gastrointestinal care. The centre is expected to treat approximately hundreds of patients each year and will serve residents of Yopougon-Gesco, wider Abidjan and referred patients from surrounding areas.





The realisation of the Masroor Centre is the result of a global collaboration involving medical specialists, donors and volunteers from the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, working alongside local Ivorian healthcare teams. The project was developed under the vision and guidance of His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, and is a cornerstone of Humanity First's Vision 2030 strategy to build sustainable healthcare systems worldwide.





"This centre reflects our global mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable cost, wherever it is needed," said Majid Khan, Chairman & CEO, HF Healthcare. "In practical terms, that means patients in Yopougon can now access advanced surgery, intensive care, cardiology and gastroenterology locally instead of travelling abroad or going without. This facility enables our teams to provide more comprehensive and timely care, particularly for patients who require urgent surgery, intensive monitoring or specialist support."





"Access to specialised and critical care should not depend on where a patient lives," said Ahmad Yahya Sayed, Chairman of Humanity First International. "The Masroor Centre is a milestone in our work to expand these services in West Africa. By bringing together international specialists and local clinicians, we are not only treating patients today but also building the skills, systems and confidence that will sustain high-quality care for years to come."





International specialists are working with Ivorian teams to establish and strengthen departments in surgery, intensive care, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics, and to train local clinicians in advanced practice and governance standards. The centre will create local employment opportunities and support the training and development of healthcare professionals, helping build long-term clinical capacity in Côte d'Ivoire.

MEDIA INFORMATION & INAUGURATION ACCESS

Accredited journalists, photographers, and broadcast crews are invited to attend the official inauguration ceremony in Abidjan on 14 September 2026 from 2-6 PM

Media Opportunities Available On-Site:

Guided Facility Tours: Access to surgical suites, ICU, neonatal wards, and diagnostic labs prior to full operational opening.

Leadership Interviews: One-on-one interviews with Ahmad Yahya Sayed (Chairman, Humanity First International), local medical directors, and international delegate doctors.

Visuals: Coverage of the opening ceremony, ribbon-cutting, medical technology demonstrations, and international volunteer delegations.

Media Contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Humanity First International

Email: mahmood.rafiq@humanityfirst.org

Tel / WhatsApp: +44 (0)7971 060962

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Humanity First International

Humanity First is a global humanitarian organization operating in over 69 countries. It holds consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and delivers medical care, disaster relief, education, and clean water projects worldwide.

Key Facts & Facility Specifications:

Official Name: Masroor Centre for Healthcare (MCH)

Opening Date: 14 September 2026

Location: Yopougon-Gesco, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Timeline: Foundation stone laid in November 2021, opening in 2026

Core Units: Emergency Medicine, Maternity & Neonatal Care, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Surgical Theatres, Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Endoscopy), Laboratory, Pharmacy

Capacity: Built to treat tens of thousands of patients annually

Sustainability: Features green energy integration, cost-efficient systems, and a model for long-term financial independence

Operational Model: Staffed by local medical professionals and supported by Humanity First's international network of specialist volunteers

Attachment

The Masroor Centre for Healthcare

Mahmood Rafiq Humanity First International 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org