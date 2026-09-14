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WKN: A3C58S | ISIN: SE0016829709 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FZ
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 09:55
4,940 Euro
+1,13 % +0,055
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNSAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNSAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9354,95510:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Synsam AB: Carola Häggkvist becomes new ambassador for Synsam - launches her own eyewear collection

Synsam Group (Synsam) today announces an exclusive collaboration with iconic artist Carola Häggkvist. Carola becomes a new ambassador for Synsam, and in early 2027, her own collection of sunglasses and eyeglasses will be launched, exclusively at Synsam.

Carola Häggkvist had her major breakthrough in "Melodifestivalen", Sweden's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, in 1983 and has since been one of the Nordic region's most successful artists. With a career spanning more than four decades and a strong position in both music and entertainment, she is a well-known figure in Scandinavia. In addition to her musical career, she is known for her personal style and strong visual expression.

- Earlier this year, we launched our collaboration with Erling Haaland, and we are now pleased to present Synsam's next ambassador: Carola Häggkvist. The collaboration is part of our strategy to develop our own exclusive collections together with high-profile individuals with a strong identity and personal style. Carola represents a unique combination of stage presence, authenticity and a strong personal expression that aligns well with Synsam's focus on design and eye health, says Susanne Westford, Chief Marketing Officer of Synsam Group.

A collection inspired by Carola's style
In her new role as ambassador, Carola is now beginning work on her collection, where her sense of style, vibrant expression and elegance will meet Synsam's design expertise. The collection is being developed in close collaboration with Synsam's design team, with a focus on Scandinavian design, carefully selected materials and thoughtfully considered colour details. Parts of the collection will be manufactured at Synsam Group's production and innovation center on Frösön, where the company has been developing and producing eyewear in Sweden for several years.

- It will be great fun to create a collection together with Synsam that reflects my own style and, eventually, to show it to both my audience and Synsam's customers. For me, sunglasses have always been an accessory that enhances your expression and brings out your personality even more. The fact that it is also Swedish design makes me an even prouder ambassador, says Carola Häggkvist.

The design and development work will begin in the autumn, and the collection will be launched in early 2027 in Synsam stores across the Nordic region and through the company's e-commerce platform.

Jenny Fridh, Chief Communications Officer Synsam Group
+46 730277018, jenny.fridh@synsam.com

About Synsam Group Synsam Group is a leading optician group in the Nordic region, with a differentiated and affordable subscription offering. Synsam Group offers a wide range of products and services for eye health and eye fashion, catering to the customer's different lifestyles and needs. The group has approximately 5,600 employees, net sales of approximately SEK 7.3 billion (rolling twelve months until June 2026) and approximately 600 stores in the Nordics, operating under the brands Synsam, Synsam Outlet and Profil Optik in Denmark. Through digitalization, subscription services and other innovative concepts, Synsam Group is at the forefront of innovation in the Nordic optical retail market across multiple dimensions including customer journey, product offering and ESG. Synsam Group's share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (SYNSAM). www.synsamgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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