Initiator Pharma A/S: Initiator Pharma strengthens its management team - appoints Annette Säfholm as COO

Initiator Pharma A/S today announced the appointment of Annette Säfholm, PhD, as Chief Operating Business Officer (COO) and a member of the management team. She will support the CEO in ongoing business development, partnering and strategic discussions, while contributing to key operational activities across the company.

The appointment strengthens Initiator Pharma's business development and operational capabilities as the company advances its Phase IIa study of pudafensine in vulvodynia and prepares for topline results expected by the end of 2026.

"Partnering pudafensine is a core priority for Initiator Pharma. Annette brings extensive business development, operational and women's health experience," said Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO of Initiator Pharma. "She will play an important role in advancing our partnering activities and strengthening execution as we approach a significant clinical milestone."

Annette Säfholm has close to 20 years of life science experience across executive, business development and board roles. Most recently, she served as CEO of Gedea Biotech, leading the company from university spin-out through clinical development, EU MDR approval and commercial readiness.

"Pudafensine is a differentiated asset addressing major unmet needs in pain and sexual dysfunction," said Annette Säfholm. "I look forward to working with Claus and the team to advance partnering discussions and support the company's strategic and operational execution."

About Annette Säfholm

Annette Säfholm has close to 20 years of experience in life science strategy, business development and company building. She served as CEO of Gedea Biotech from its formation in 2016 until 2026, advancing treatments for vaginal infections through six clinical studies and EU MDR approval.

She has previously held roles at Reccan Diagnostics and Idogen and co-founded WNT Research. She is a board member of Gedea Biotech and Swipp. Annette holds a PhD in Medicine from Lund University, a Master's degree in Medical Biology from Linköping University and an executive management education for EFL Lund.

For additional information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:

Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO

Telephone: +45 6126 0035

E-mail: ceo@initiatorpharma.com

About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical stage emerging pharma company developing innovative drugs that target key unmet medical needs within the central and peripheral nervous system. Initiator Pharma's pipeline consists of one clinical stage assets - pudafensine - and one preclinical asset. With pudafensine the company has reported positive, statistically significant and clinically relevant efficacy data in a Phase IIb clinical trial with patients suffering from ED.



Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.