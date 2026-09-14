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WKN: A0MYGM | ISIN: SE0002110064 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OM
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 08:09
6,095 Euro
-0,08 % -0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEKO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEKO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0856,40010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
130 Leser
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MEKO AB: MEKO appoints Managing Director in Denmark

MEKO appoints Andrew Long as Managing Director of the Group's operations in Denmark. He takes up the position with immediate effect, after having held interim responsibility for the Danish business during 2026.

MEKO is the market leader in Denmark, with well-known workshop concepts such as Automester, DinBilpartner and CarPeople, as well as extensive wholesale operations under the FTZ brand. Since 1 December 2025, Andrew Long has held interim responsibility for the business. He is now appointed Managing Director.

"Andrew has clearly grown into the role during the year, carrying out important and at times challenging changes that have delivered good results. MEKO is the market leader in Denmark, but we also want to strengthen our position further as our customers' first choice. Andrew's drive and leadership have shown that he has the right qualities to take the next step together with the Danish team," says Pehr Oscarson, President and CEO of MEKO.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited about the future. The automotive aftermarket is becoming increasingly complex, with more electric vehicles, an ageing car parc and growing digitalisation, while car owners' expectations continue to rise. In this market, we will extend our lead in Denmark by continuing to invest in advanced training for workshops, a broad range of spare parts and convenient solutions for car owners. This is how we help build the successful workshops of the future, serving all car owners across Denmark", says Andrew Long.

For further information, please contact:

Pehr Oscarson, President and CEO
Phone: + 46 (0)8 464 00 20
Email: pehr.oscarson@meko.com

Andrew Long
Phone: + 46 (0)8 464 00 20
Email: along@ftz.dk

Anders Oxelström, Director of Communications and HR, MEKO
Phone: + 46 73 522 52 42
Email: anders.oxelstrom@meko.com

About MEKO
MEKO's vision is to enable mobility - today, tomorrow, and in the future. Our aim is to be the most comprehensive partner for everyone who drives, repairs, and maintains vehicles in Northern Europe. We are the market leader with a presence in eight countries, 600 branches, and 20,000 workshop customers, including 4,500 workshops operating under our own brands. Our wholesale and workshop brands include Mekonomen, MECA, BilXtra, FTZ, Fixus, Inter-Team, and Sørensen og Balchen - among many others.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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