ES Group AB (publ): ES Group strengthens its position in Hungary with repeat order for R290 heat pump

ES Group's Hungarian distributor, Energy Save Hoszivattyú Kft., has placed a new order for two ES M40, two 40 kW heat pumps for a school project, reflecting growing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions and continued confidence in ES Energy Save's commercial R290 range.

Demand for heat pumps in Hungary is being driven by lower operating costs, greater energy independence and the country's favourable H tariff for energy-efficient heating systems. The H Tariff is a special discounted tariff used during the heating season for heat pumps and air-conditioning systems used for heating.

Energy Save Hoszivattyú, which has represented ES Energy Save for twelve years, exclusively distributes ES Energy Save heat pumps across both the residential and commercial markets.

The customer chose the ES M40 due to its natural refrigerant R290, high efficiency and ability to deliver high outlet water temperatures, making it suitable for existing radiator-based heating systems.

"The ES M40 combines strong performance with a modern design. Customers appreciate the compact unit, while the use of R290 and high water temperatures make it an attractive solution for schools, commercial buildings and other larger properties," says Kaja Terce, Key Account Manager at ES Group for the ES Energy Save brand.

Earlier in 2026, ES Hoszivattyú ordered an ES M40 unit for evaluation. Following successful testing during the first half of the year, which confirmed the heat pump's competitiveness and strong operational performance, the customer has now placed a repeat order.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group AB

Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us

ES Group is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.