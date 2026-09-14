Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL180068 due 10/09/2031; fully derivatives XS3180726XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 3.283% Green Notes due 14/09/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of SEK1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3501955XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 14/09/2032; derivatives XS3411176XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 11/09/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3422365XXX -- Securities due 14/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3429912XXX -- Securities due 15/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3429912XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3446625XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443101 EQS News ID: 2398220 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)