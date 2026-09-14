California-based floating solar developer Noria Energy has launched Airon, a single-axis tracker designed specifically for floating photovoltaic (FPV) installations. The company claims the system generates up to 20% more electricity than conventional fixed-tilt floating arrays while matching their overall installed cost. The launch marks Noria's transition into an independent equipment technology company. As part of the commercial roll-out, distributed solar developer Sunrock Distributed Generation and floating-structure manufacturer AccuSolar have joined as strategic investors and partners. ...

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