DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.7951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1948068 CODE: YIEL ISIN: LU1812090XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LEI Code: 213800ARODHGWDP8MQ71 Sequence No.: 443141 EQS News ID: 2398448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2398448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)