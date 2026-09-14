DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.5333 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46404250 CODE: CB5 ISIN: LU1834983XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LEI Code: 2138008FBK1VTTPX5W27 Sequence No.: 443164 EQS News ID: 2398498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)