DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIL) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.5372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4037995 CODE: ASIL ISIN: LU1900068XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LEI Code: 549300E7C8KZ5P6BZI39 Sequence No.: 443165 EQS News ID: 2398500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)