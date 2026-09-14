DJ Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX) Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.2637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27417521 CODE: MTXX ISIN: LU1437018XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LEI Code: 222100YOA7JFBRTWTO33 Sequence No.: 443182 EQS News ID: 2398534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)