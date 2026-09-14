Armenia's Ministry of Energy has published a tender for the development of small-scale solar PV systems. Available tender details state successful bidders will be responsible for the supply, delivery, installation, warranty and maintenance of the PV systems. The project forms part of Armenia's Climate-Adaptive Food Security Enhancement Project, or CAFSEP, which is working to improve sustainable agricultural productivity and help scale-up livelihoods in rural areas of the country. The ministry has received financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) toward CAFSEP and intends to use part of ...

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