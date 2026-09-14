A research team led by the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) has fabricated a TOPCon solar cell that combines copper (Cu) metallization with laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) in an effort reduce silver consumption and manufacturing costs without compromising cell efficiency. "The cell technology uses a novel screen-printable Cu paste that is compatible with a broad range of firing temperatures and environments, providing a plug-and-play alternative to screen-printed silver (Ag) contacts for silicon solar cells," corresponding author Ruohan Zhong told pv magazine. "The combination ...

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