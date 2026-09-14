Appleby Global Group LLC ("Appleby"), a leading offshore legal and corporate services platform, and affiliates of New Mountain Capital, LLC ("New Mountain"), a leading growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $60 billion in assets under management, today announced a significant minority investment to accelerate Appleby's growth strategy.

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With a heritage of more than 125 years, Appleby provides a seamlessly integrated offering of legal services, including both corporate and disputes services, and fiduciary services to the world's top financial institutions, investment managers, insurers, corporations, and select private clients. With more than 500 employees and approximately 200 attorneys serving clients across 11 offices in 8 jurisdictions, Appleby provides deep jurisdictional expertise and is a trusted adviser on the most complex, cross-border matters.

Under the leadership of Malcolm Moller, Appleby's Group Managing Partner, the firm has attracted many of the most accomplished attorneys in its markets. Appleby will continue to be led by its existing management team and partners, who will retain majority ownership of the business, and Malcolm Moller will take on the title of CEO of Appleby following the completion of this transaction. The law firm entities will remain owned and controlled by Appleby partners who are qualified in the relevant jurisdictions.

Malcolm Moller said, "Client service has always been at the heart of everything we do. The decision to accept investment from New Mountain has been driven by our desire to enhance client experience, to develop opportunities for our colleagues, and to continue to develop a platform that is the first port of call for clients in each of the jurisdictions in which we operate. New Mountain's investment positions the firm to expand into new jurisdictions and service lines, further invest in technology and innovation, and enhance client service. We are pleased New Mountain recognizes Appleby's pre-eminent positioning and growth opportunity, and are excited to partner with an investor that has a long track record of supporting fast growing professional services organizations."

Sara Israel, Director at New Mountain, said, "We have been deeply impressed by Appleby's dedication to the highest-quality client service, differentiated expertise, longstanding client relationships, and their performance-driven culture, which have established the Firm as a market leader in offshore law and corporate fiduciary services. We look forward to enabling and accelerating Appleby's next phase of growth with investments in talent, technology, and M&A."

Harris Kealey, Managing Director at New Mountain added, "Appleby enjoys a leading reputation across its jurisdictions and we see strong, long-term growth tailwinds across each of those markets. New Mountain is well-positioned to support the ambitious growth strategy we have deep experience scaling professional services firms through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The opportunity for Appleby employees to increase equity ownership and participate in the future success of the firm is central to our partnership approach."

Under the terms of the agreement, New Mountain will take a minority interest in a newly established company in the Cayman Islands that will indirectly hold Appleby Global Group LLC. Appleby Global Group LLC operates as a managed service organization (MSO) for Appleby's law firms and the owner of the Appleby Global Services entities in compliance with local regulations.

Guggenheim Securities is serving as financial advisor and Ropes Gray LLP is serving as legal advisor to Appleby. Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor to New Mountain Capital with Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP and Addleshaw Goddard LLP serving as legal advisors.

About Appleby

Appleby is one of the world's leading international law and fiduciary services firms, employing more than 500 people and over 200 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide. Appleby was established by Major Reginald Appleby in Bermuda in the 1890s, and the firm now has offices in each of the key offshore financial centers of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius and the Seychelles, with offices that serve those centers in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

About New Mountain

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based, growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth in its pursuit of long-term capital appreciation. The firm manages approximately $60 billion in assets across private equity, strategic equity, GP-led single asset secondaries, credit, and net lease strategies. New Mountain seeks to identify high-quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and works closely with management teams to build long-term value. For more information, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

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Contacts:

Appleby

media@applebyglobal.com

New Mountain Capital

H/Advisors U.S.

Dana Gorman

dana.gorman@h-advisors.global