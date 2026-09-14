Three-Year Global Agreement Grants L1VE Immersive Live Rights Across ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500 and ATP 250 Tournaments and the Nitto ATP Finals, Launching at the Rolex Shanghai Masters in October 2026.

L1VE and ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, today announced a new three-year global partnership naming L1VE the Official Immersive Partner of ATP Media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914483868/en/

The agreement runs from October 1, 2026 to December 31, 2028 and grants L1VE worldwide immersive live rights to the main events as well as highlights and replays across nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, the Nitto ATP Finals and ATP 500 and ATP 250 events. The partnership launches at the Rolex Shanghai Masters in October 2026. Three ATP events will be produced in the 2026 season, with the full rollout from 2027.

L1VE will produce each event in stereoscopic 360° 3D and 14K from dedicated positions inside the venue, including low and high centre baseline, a coaching pod and a venue camera. A real-time production pipeline fuses the feeds into a single live scene, and a custom delivery layer keeps every viewer worldwide present at the same moment, with no delay in feed. The experience runs on all major immersive headsets, including Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

The experience enabled by this technology, which L1VE calls Social Presence, places fans courtside inside the venue alongside a chosen circle of other ticket-holders, seeing, hearing and reacting together in real time. Similar to attending in person, event access is sold as a ticket rather than a subscription, with a day pass covering every centre court match that day, or a tournament pass for the full event, both available through a free account at l1ve.com.

Holger Hansen, Co-Founder and CEO, L1VE, said:

"We founded L1VE so that being at the biggest matches would no longer depend on where you live or whether a seat was available. Social Presence is not a better way to watch tennis, it is the match itself, lived from inside the venue with the people you choose. Bringing that to the ATP Tour is a milestone for us and for live sport."

David Morgenbesser, Chief Commercial Officer, L1VE, added:

"What sets this agreement apart is its scale and its length. ATP Media has not licensed a single event to try the format out; it has licensed the Tour, worldwide, for three years. That gives the sport a revenue line that grows as immersive grows, and it opens a place for partners and sponsors to meet fans that did not exist before."

Tom Bullock, Chief Operating Officer, ATP Media, said:

"Immersive is a genuinely new way for audiences to experience our events, and it sits alongside our broadcast and streaming distribution rather than competing with it. Working with L1VE allows us to extend the reach of ATP Tour tennis to fans who cannot be in the stadium, while protecting the production quality and the integrity of the sport that our partners expect."

The agreement follows a series of successful live productions delivered by L1VE during the 2026 season, including at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami, Madrid and Rome and at the ATP 250 in Stuttgart, where the format was produced on site under tournament conditions.

Details of the full schedule and of how fans can access each event will be announced ahead of the Shanghai launch.

About L1VE

L1VE is the company behind Social Presence, a new ticketed experience that allows fans to enjoy immersive live sports and music events together, from anywhere. Founded in 2022, L1VE owns a proprietary glass-to-glass technology stack and a direct-to-fan platform, and is the creator of immersive live rights, a new licensable class of media rights alongside broadcast and streaming. L1VE is headquartered in New York, with R&D in Germany.

Be There. Now.

About ATP Media

As the broadcast and media arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s and, more recently, the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men's professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform live production, data driven insights, award winning non-live short form and social media content, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. ATP Media also owns and operates its own market leading direct-to-consumer platform Tennis TV. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv

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Contacts:

Media contacts

L1VE: Yvonne Preusker, yvonne.preusker@L1VE.com

BerlinRosen: l1ve@orchestraco.com