Backed by Alpine Investors through its $4.5 billion Fund IX, Eight Group brings together leading local engineering businesses through a differentiated, decentralised operating model to build the best home for the UK's engineers.

Alpine Investors ("Alpine") today announced the launch of Eight Group Service Partners ("Eight Group"), a platform focused on partnering with Core Mechanical Electrical (M&E) and select subspecialty providers to deliver compliance-driven, recurring services for commercial customers across the United Kingdom. In conjunction with the launch, Eight Group has partnered with MV Lifts, Enertech, KCE FM, DPP, Irwin M&E, and four other businesses to form an integrated platform of leading technical service providers. These businesses repair, maintain, and install the essential systems that keep buildings safe, efficient, and fully operational including heating and cooling (HVAC), electrical, mechanical, lift, and fire safety systems.

Eight Group's integrated service model combines Core M&E services with select high-value subspecialties. While most Hard Facilities Management (FM) services are typically outsourced to third-party contractors due to their complexity, Eight Group's approach brings these capabilities together with Core M&E into one group enabling effective quality control, stronger client relationships, and greater operational efficiency. The business also brings new technology and data-driven insights to the FM market, using automation and predictive analytics to integrate core technology across the business and create meaningful insights for customers.

Eight Group has adopted a decentralised operating model built around a simple principle: the best technical services businesses succeed because of their engineers, customer relationships, and local accountability. Partner businesses retain their brands, leadership, and entrepreneurial cultures, with management teams empowered to continue running their businesses close to customers. Eight Group supports them with long-term investment, technology, talent, and shared capabilities, combining the responsiveness of a local specialist with the resources and breadth of a national group.

Guided by founders who share Alpine's PeopleFirst philosophy, Eight Group brings together leadership committed to empowering talent and elevating service standards across the UK's technical services landscape, including:

Dan Guest, Chief Executive Officer: Dan is a tenured executive with experience across the UK services landscape. Most recently, he spent 13 years at Mitie, one of the UK's largest facilities management and professional services companies, where he was Managing Director of Technical Services responsible for a £1.8 billion Hard M&E P&L.

Dan is a tenured executive with experience across the UK services landscape. Most recently, he spent 13 years at Mitie, one of the UK's largest facilities management and professional services companies, where he was Managing Director of Technical Services responsible for a £1.8 billion Hard M&E P&L. Freddie Wepener, Chief Financial Officer: Freddie brings extensive financial leadership experience across the UK facilities management sector including previously held senior finance roles across the FM industry.

Freddie brings extensive financial leadership experience across the UK facilities management sector including previously held senior finance roles across the FM industry. Amar Shanghavi, President: Amar is an accomplished investment leader with deep experience scaling services businesses across the UK. Most recently, he served as an Investment Director at MML Capital Partners, where he focused on partnering with founders and was responsible for 12 platform investments.

"We're building Eight Group to be an enduring home for the UK's engineers and the partner of choice for outstanding technical services businesses," said Guest. "Our philosophy is to protect what makes our partner businesses special while helping them go further investing in their people, technology, and capabilities, and creating new opportunities for their teams and customers. Our decentralised model keeps leadership and accountability close to the customer, while the Group provides the scale, resources, and breadth of capability to go further together.

Eight Group serves over 5,000 clients, employs over 1,000 people, and has annualised revenues in excess of £200 million.

"Eight Group reflects Alpine's belief that the strongest businesses are built through exceptional people, long-term partnership, and disciplined growth," said Jack Armstrong, Principal at Alpine Investors. "We're excited to support Dan, Amar, Freddie, and the partner businesses as they build an enduring group that creates opportunities for engineers, preserves entrepreneurial cultures, and delivers outstanding outcomes for customers."

Alpine has deep sector experience, having launched Orion Services Group in 2020 and scaled it into one of the largest hard-FM businesses in the US through a combination of partnerships and strategic investment across HVAC, plumbing, and broader facilities services. The same proven strategy now underpins Eight Group.

About Eight Group Service Partners

Eight Group Service Partners is a people-first technical services group and an enduring home for the UK's engineers. Eight Group partners with leading Mechanical Electrical (M&E), specialist engineering and compliance businesses for the long term, investing in their people, technology, and growth while preserving the brands, cultures, and customer relationships that make them successful. Through its decentralised operating model, Eight Group combines local leadership and accountability with the capabilities and resources of a national group, enabling its businesses to self-deliver integrated technical services and building solutions across the UK. For more information, please visit: eightgroupservice.co.uk

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $17.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, and three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

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