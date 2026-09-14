Finastra and Komgo Partner to Advance Digital Trade Finance

Strategic integration, through Trade Innovation Nexus, to streamline digital trade finance for banks and corporates

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced a partnership with Komgo, a leading digital trade finance platform provider, to help banks and corporates overcome inefficiencies caused by fragmented trade systems and manual, data-intensive processes. Together, the companies will streamline end-to-end digital trade finance workflows and improve connectivity across trade ecosystems, enabling scalable growth.

The partnership will leverage Trade Innovation Nexus, Finastra's open API integration layer, to connect Komgo's Konsole digital trade finance platform with Finastra's Trade Innovation. The solutions will together enable a more connected trade finance experience for customers, reducing manual effort, improving interoperability, and enhancing visibility across the trade ecosystem without disrupting existing bank infrastructures.

Key benefits of the Finastra and Komgo partnership for Banks and their corporate clients

Faster, more efficient processing: Reduces transaction times, onboarding and manual exceptions through integrated, automated workflows.

Reduces transaction times, onboarding and manual exceptions through integrated, automated workflows. Enhanced transparency and trust: Replaces intensive processes with auditable, straight-through processing (STP) via digital workflows that improve visibility and foster greater confidence for all participants.

Replaces intensive processes with auditable, straight-through processing (STP) via digital workflows that improve visibility and foster greater confidence for all participants. Stronger compliance and security: Incorporates built-in regulatory checks and advanced security features for simplified compliance, reporting and audit readiness.

Incorporates built-in regulatory checks and advanced security features for simplified compliance, reporting and audit readiness. Advanced risk management: Provides institutions with comprehensive tools for assessing and mitigating risks, empowering better-informed decisions.

Expert opinion

"Finastra's global presence, open platform approach and strong commitment to innovation in trade finance made it a natural partner for us," said Baptiste Audren, Chief Revenue Officer at Komgo. "Digital trade continues to make global commerce more accessible and efficient, but progress often comes with added complexity. This is exactly where technology can help. By connecting Komgo's trusted, multi-bank digital trade finance infrastructure with Finastra's Trade Innovation, we are bringing our proven digital trade capabilities to a broader base of banks and corporates through Finastra's extensive client base, while giving Finastra's customers direct access to the industry's most widely adopted trade finance network."

Vinay Mendonca, Head of Trade & Supply Chain Finance and Digital Channels at Finastra, said: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping Financial Institutions modernize trade finance through open, connected technologies. By combining Finastra's deep trade finance capabilities with Komgo's digital trade services through our Nexus API integration layer, we are enabling customers to reduce complexity, increase transparency and provide more streamlined trade finance experiences."

Through open integration and interoperable workflows, Finastra and Komgo are supporting financial institutions to accelerate digital trade transformation and deliver more efficient, agile services to their corporate customers.

To learn more visit: Finastra's Trade Innovation solution | Finastra.

Visit Finastra at Sibos 2026 on booth: H015.

Visit Komgo at Sibos 2026 on booth: I038.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by thousands of customers - including many of the world's top banks - in over 100 countries. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we partner with financial institutions to deliver modern, reliable technology that helps them adapt, grow, and serve their customers with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Komgo

Komgo is a global fintech leader in trade finance digitalization. Its secure, multi-bank platform connects corporates and financial institutions worldwide, enabling the digital management of trade instruments such as guarantees, standby LCs, and documentary credits. Headquartered in Geneva with offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Komgo is trusted by over 400 clients to securely manage, connect, and automate trade finance. Visit www.komgo.io or follow on LinkedIn.

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