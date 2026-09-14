Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Japanese Cultural Experience Workshops: Flower Arranging Inspired by Mid-autumn Full Moon and Tsumami-zaiku Ornamental Hairpins

-Highly Popular Original Creations as Perfect Souvenirs-

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. finalized the schedule for its cultural experience workshop program, titled "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery," taught by Japanese artists and held regularly in the Lobby on the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Main Tower's 3rd floor from September to December 2026. It includes flower arranging inspired by the mid-autumn full moon and tsumami-zaiku hairpins. Located in Tokyo's new central business district, the hotel offers exceptional convenience as a hub for tourism and business, and implements the program to enrich the guests' experiences, including some 80-90% who are inbound travelers. The program offers a diverse range of cultural experiences through monthly workshops where participants create their own artworks inspired by Japanese culture and seasonal traditions.

Japanese cultural experience image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202609075406/_prw_PI1fl_nLllwbzw.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.co.jp/en/event/journey_into_japan/

At past events, many international guests have taken advantage of their free time to participate in cultural experiences thanks to the programs' casual "drop-in-anytime" nature that allows for same-day participation. Furthermore, the hotel has received positive feedback from participants, including comments like "it was fun to have this experience right inside the hotel," "I made handcrafted items as souvenirs for not only myself but also for my friends," and "I am happy to have learned how to write my name in Japanese 'kanji' on my artwork." Keio Plaza Hotel will continue to deliver memorable experiences to all guests by allowing them to experience the depth of Japanese arts and crafts representing Japan's unique culture, thereby enabling guests to view the crafts they created and reminisce about their journey after they return home.

About "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery": https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202609075406-O2-TsKp3d96.pdf

Cultural Discovery Concept

Japan boasts a wide variety of cultures and arts born in harmony with nature. Inspired by the ever-changing seasons, prayers and gratitude, together with influences from cultures worldwide, have long been woven into Japanese culture. This program offers a space to encounter "Japanese culture in the present age" through artists' works, while enjoying Japan's rich seasons and its connection to the world year-round.

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202609075406-O1-NMhvlQ01.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keio-plaza-hotel-tokyo-japanese-cultural-experience-workshops-flower-arranging-inspired-by-mid-autumn-full-moon-and-tsumami-zaiku-ornamental-hairpins-302877263.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.