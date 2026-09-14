Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Announces Stock Buyback Program

Board Authorization Reflects Confidence in Solidion's Long-Term Strategy and Commitment to Enhancing Shareholder Value

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) ("Solidion Technology" or "the Company"), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors ("the Board") has authorized a new stock buyback program, pursuant to which the Company intended to buyback up to $1.0 Million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

The stock buyback program became effective on September 13, 2026 and will remain in effect until (i) the date on which the full amount authorized has been repurchased, (ii) March 14, 2028 or (iii) the date on which the authorization is terminated by the Board.

The authorization reflects the Board's confidence in Solidion's long-term strategy and provides the Company with additional flexibility in its approach to capital allocation. Solidion believes that the buybacks may represent an attractive use of capital while supporting the Company's broader objective of creating long-term value for stockholders. Open-market repurchases are expected to be conducted in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, as well as applicable Nasdaq requirements and state law.

"The Board's authorization of this stock buyback program reflects our confidence in Solidion's long-term prospects and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation," said Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology. "We believe that our technology, intellectual property and strategic position provide a strong foundation for future growth. This program gives us the flexibility to act when we believe market conditions present an attractive opportunity to invest in Solidion and enhance long-term value for our stockholders."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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