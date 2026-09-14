Clarios brings actionable battery intelligence to European fleet operations

Established Connected Services solution helps fleets identify battery and charging-system issues earlier and plan maintenance more proactively

Glendale, Wisconsin, USA, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, is expanding engagement with European fleet operators around Battery Manager, an established Connected Services solution that turns battery and charging-system data into actionable battery intelligence.

As commercial vehicles become increasingly connected and software-defined, the number of electrical loads continues to grow. That makes reliable low-voltage power increasingly important for day-to-day fleet operations. Battery Manager helps fleet and maintenance teams see battery health, state of charge and charging-system performance more clearly, so they can identify potential issues earlier, plan maintenance more proactively, and avoid unexpected downtime events.

The solution has already been used in fleet environments, including evaluations, pilots and commercial applications. In Europe, Clarios is building on that experience by working with fleet operators to expand the use of actionable battery intelligence in real operating conditions.

"Fleet teams need practical visibility into the low-voltage systems they rely on every day," said Cagatay Topcu, Vice President, Connected Services at Clarios. "By turning battery and charging-system data into actionable insights, Battery Manager helps fleets make more informed maintenance decisions, reduce the risk of unexpected downtime and support vehicle availability."

Through connected vehicle hardware, cellular communication and cloud-based analytics, Battery Manager provides battery and charging-system information through a customer interface. Fleet operators can use this information to support maintenance decisions and receive notifications when attention may be required.

The solution is part of the Clarios Connected Services portfolio and contributes to the broader Clarios Power Management System approach for managing low-voltage power across modern vehicle architectures.

About Battery Manager

Battery Manager is a Clarios Connected Services solution that provides information on battery health, state of charge and charging-system performance. It helps fleet operators and maintenance teams make earlier, more informed maintenance decisions across a range of fleet applications, including trucks and vans. Results depend on vehicle type, duty cycle, operating environment and maintenance practices.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus, advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Media Contact:

Christian Riedel | christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

+49 173 99975410

Attachments