A research group in Iraq has developed a direct-expansion photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) heat pump system featuring a bio-based titanium dioxide (TiO2) and linseed oil coating. "The scientific gap addressed in the present work is not the individual use of PVT, heat pumps, refrigerants, or TiO2-based materials, but the experimentally resolved interaction between passive face thermal regulation, active refrigerant-based heat extraction, and seasonal refrigerant response within the same PV/T-HP platform," the researchers said. The experimental system combined a 1.0064 m² monocrystalline PV module rated ...

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