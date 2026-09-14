Fiabilis Consulting Group welcomes Aurica Capital as a new shareholder to accelerate its international growth

MADRID, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiabilis Consulting Group, a consultancy specialised in the optimisation of labour and social security costs for large companies and Aurica Capital, an independent private equity firm specialised in supporting middle-market companies in their growth and expansion plans, announced the entry of Aurica, through its Aurica Growth IV fund, as a shareholder of Fiabilis through the acquisition of a minority stake.

Aurica Capital is an independent private equity manager investing in the growth capital segment and recognised for its partnerships with entrepreneurs of leading middle-market companies with a clear vision for international development and growth. With over 20 years of experience, the firm specialises in Private Equity, Search Funds and fund selection, with more than 600 million euros in assets under management. Aurica's track record in backing differentiated, profitable and scalable businesses, together with its partnership approach with founders, made it the right shareholder for Fiabilis's next stage.

Founded in Madrid in 2009 by Guillaume Vignancour and Arnaud Tardif, Fiabilis is the only multi-jurisdictional specialist in its sector able to offer an end-to-end service. The founders will continue to lead the group alongside Aurica and the management team. Present in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Chile, France and Germany, Fiabilis employs close to 140 professionals and serves more than 2,200 corporate clients, monitoring around 2.5 million employees. To date it has generated over 600 million euros in savings for clients. In 2025, it reached a revenue of 21.3 million euros, with sustained double-digit growth.

This partnership will accelerate Fiabilis' strategic plan: strengthening its position in current markets, expanding into new geographic areas, broadening its range of services, improving cross-selling, developing and enhancing AI-driven data use cases applied to human resources, and complementing organic growth with selective acquisitions.

Guillaume Vignancour and Arnaud Tardif, founders of Fiabilis Consulting Group, said: "Aurica's arrival represents an important step in the evolution of Fiabilis. We share a long-term vision and the same ambition to consolidate the project, expand our capabilities and keep generating value for our clients. Their experience in supporting growth companies and in build-up processes will be key to this new stage."

Martín Vargas, partner at Aurica Capital, added: "Fiabilis brings together the key attributes we look for in our investments: a differentiated, profitable and scalable business model, highly recurring revenue, international presence and a management team with a solid track record. Our goal is to support Guillaume, Arnaud and the whole team in building a leading international group in labour cost optimisation."

In this regard, Jorge Sirodey, director of the Madrid office and lawyer-partner at Norgestión, financial advisor to Fiabilis, noted that: "the transaction reflects the strength of Fiabilis's business model and the appeal of a market where specialisation and multi-jurisdictional execution capabilities deliver distinctive value for large-scale corporate clients. Aurica's entry brings on board a partner with experience in supporting growth companies, in line with Fiabilis's development ambitions."

Aurica Capital was advised by A&O Shearman, KPMG and L.E.K. Consulting.

On the sell side, Norgestión acted as investment bank and financial advisor, together with Mavens and PwC.

About Fiabilis

Fiabilis Consulting Group is an international consulting group founded in 2009, with a presence in Europe and Latin America and more than 140 employees. Specialising in the optimisation of labour costs and social security contributions, it has 17 years of experience. Thanks to its multidisciplinary expertise, Fiabilis delivers measurable results, regulatory compliance and simplicity.

For more information, visit www.fiabiliscg.com

About Aurica Capital

Aurica is an independent private equity firm that invests in the growth capital segment and a leading player in the sector, investing through partnerships with entrepreneurs of leading middle-market companies with a clear vision for international development and growth. With over 20 years of experience, the firm specialises in Private Equity, Search Funds and fund selection, with more than 600 million euros in assets under management. Aurica Capital Desarrollo S.G.E.I.C., S.A. is registered in the CNMV's Register of Private Equity Management Companies under number 104.

For more information, visit www.auricacapital.com

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