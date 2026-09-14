Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Holmström Fastigheter enters into agreement to dispose of its shares in Vincero Fastigheter and confirms effectiveness of written procedure for the amendment of existing bonds

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that F Holmström Holding 4 AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has on Friday 11 September 2026 signed a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") with a buyer for the sale of 50% of all the shares in each of Vincero Fastigheter 5 AB and Vincero Fastigheter 8 AB (the "Target Companies") (the "Vincero Disposal"). The Vincero Disposal comprises the sale of all shares held by the Company in the Target Companies, and the sale and transfer of all existing shareholder loans held by F Holmström Holding 4 AB.



Closing of the Vincero Disposal under the SPA is conditional upon (i) clearance by the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products under the Swedish act on screening of foreign direct investments, (ii) the existing lenders of the group companies having granted all required consents, waivers or approvals in respect of the transaction, and (iii) agreement on the replacement of certain existing guarantee commitments granted by the Company to certain of the Target Companies' creditors.

Reference is made to (i) the press release issued by the Company on 6 July 2026 regarding the written procedure (the "Written Procedure") for the Company's senior secured deferred interest bonds with ISIN SE0015797XXX, and (ii) the notice of Written Procedure dated 6 July 2026 (the "Notice").

As disclosed in the initial press release dated 6 July 2026, the Proposed Amendments (as defined in the Notice) were conditional upon, among other things, (i) the execution of a share purchase agreement in relation to the Vincero Disposal, and (ii) evidence that F. Holmströmgruppen AB has waived and released its claim against the Company in respect of accrued interest in an amount of SEK 11,819,139.16.

The Company hereby confirms that all conditions for the Proposed Amendments to become effective, as set out in the Notice, have been satisfied. Consequently, the Effective Date (as defined in the Notice) has occurred as of Friday, 11 September 2026.

For more information regarding the Written Procedure and the Proposed Amendments, please see the Notice on the Company's website and the agent's website.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor to the Company in relation to the Written Procedure and the Vincero Disposal.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Holmström, CEO

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

fredrik.holmstrom@holmstromgruppen.se

For more information, please contact:

Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-14 10:15 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se