Anker SOLIX has announced the UK and Ireland launch of an all-in-one home battery energy storage system with integrated inverters, Anker SOLIX XE. It brings energy freedom made simple. The design of the XE removes the barriers that have kept home energy storage from the mainstream and brings energy freedom within reach of households across the UK and Ireland. Compact design for flexibility The Anker SOLIX XE integrates a 7 kWh battery with the inverter in a single unit, using a method that eliminates the need for external wiring between inverter, battery pack, and BMS. The system features three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...