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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Clean Energy for All: BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Extend Joint Action to Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clean energy company BLUETTI and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) carried out their second joint initiative under BLUETTI's ongoing 'Lighting An African Family (LAAF)' program in Benue State, Nigeria, Sept. 7-10. The initiative follows their first collaboration in Kenya in 2025, and continues the mission of LAAF to support underserved communities across Africa through clean energy solutions.

As part of the initiative, a two-day solar energy workshop at Rev. Fr. Orshio Adasu University Makurdi covered basic solar energy concepts and practical applications. BLUETTI donated 50 PB200 Solar Lighting and Storage Kits for hands-on learning, and launched the Campus Ambassador Programme to promote clean energy awareness across campuses and surrounding communities.

The initiative extended to Yelwata, a community in Guma Local Government Area where access to reliable electricity remains severely limited. BLUETTI donated 180 additional kits to households headed by women or elderly individuals, benefiting more than 1,000 residents. Through this effort, BLUETTI helped families gain access to safer and more reliable electricity for daily needs, improving basic living conditions while enabling greater opportunities for education, communication, and community development.

"It is an honor to once again join hands with UN-Habitat. This initiative has expanded from East Africa to West Africa, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing the access of clean energy across more communities in Africa," said James Ray, BLUETTI spokesperson.

To date, LAAF has benefited more than 60,000 people across Africa. Looking ahead, BLUETTI and UN-Habitat will continue to strengthen their partnership, bringing clean energy solutions to more African countries, and creating broader social and environmental value. The ongoing collaboration is expected to contribute approximately 337.5 tons of carbon emission reductions over five years, supporting more resilient communities and sustainable development for all.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers reliable solutions ranging from home battery backup systems to portable power stations for outdoor adventures. Trusted by over 3.5 billion users across 120+ countries and regions, BLUETTI remains committed to long-term sustainability and responsible innovation.

About UN-Habitat

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is the UN's focal point on urbanization, promoting socially and environmentally sustainable cities and communities, and working globally with partners to foster inclusive, resilient development while reducing inequality, discrimination, and poverty.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clean-energy-for-all-bluetti-and-un-habitat-extend-joint-action-to-nigeria-302877463.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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