METLEN and PETRONAS enter into LNG Supply Agreement to strengthen energy security and diversification in Southeast Europe

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN and PETRONAS, through its subsidiary PETCO Trading (UK) Limited ("PTUK"), have entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for a long-term supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Greece.

Under the SPA, PTUK will deliver 6 LNG cargoes per year from PETRONAS' Atlantic portfolio, amounting to approximately 0.6 billion cubic meters per annum (bcma) over a period of five years commencing in 2027.

The agreement strengthens METLEN's Energy Sector Utility strategy to diversify its LNG supply sources, enhancing flexibility and resilience in procurement, while contributing to security of supply in Greece and the wider Southeast European region. At the same time, it reinforces Greece's position as a strategic regional energy hub.

Through its integrated energy activities and established presence across the gas value chain, METLEN continues to support market liquidity and the efficient supply of energy, reinforcing its role in the evolving European energy landscape.

For PETRONAS, the SPA reflects its commitment to deliver LNG supply by leveraging its global LNG portfolio and solution-focused capabilities. Through PTUK, PETRONAS continues to expand its LNG presence across the West of Suez markets, particularly in Europe and the Mediterranean region, while strengthening customer relationships in key growth markets.

This strategic partnership between PETRONAS and METLEN marks a significant step toward strengthening the relationship between the two companies and lays the foundation for new opportunities for collaboration.

METLEN's Chief Executive Director International Energy Supply & Trading, Panayotis Kanellopoulos, said: "This agreement with PETRONAS represents an important step in strengthening METLEN's strategy to diversify its LNG sourcing. By expanding our international synergies, as with this leading global LNG player, we further enhance flexibility and reliability of supply, supporting both our customers and the broader regional market, as well as Greece's energy hub credentials."

PETRONAS Executive Vice President and CEO of Gas & Maritime Business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli said, "This agreement with METLEN underscores PETRONAS' commitment to delivering reliable and flexible LNG solutions that support our customers' evolving energy needs. As markets continue to navigate energy security, affordability and transition priorities, PETRONAS remains focused on creating value through our global LNG portfolio, trading capabilities and trusted partnerships. We are pleased to support METLEN's supply diversification strategy and contribute to strengthening energy resilience in Greece and the wider Southeast European region."

Together, METLEN and PETRONAS aim to support greater LNG supply diversification and energy resilience, while contributing to the evolving energy needs of Greece and the wider Southeast European region.

Notes to editors:

Photo material for METLEN and its activities can be found here.

About METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) is an international industrial and energy Company, holding a leading position in the metals and energy sectors, focused on sustainable growth and the circular economy. METLEN has established itself as a benchmark in competitive "green" metallurgy at both European and global level, operating the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production unit in the European Union, with privately owned port facilities. In the Energy Sector, METLEN provides integrated energy solutions through the implementation of thermal and renewable power generation projects, electricity distribution and trading, as well as investments in network infrastructure, battery storage and other green technologies. METLEN operates across five continents and in more than 40 countries, employing over 8,500 people worldwide and implementing a fully synergistic model across its Sectors.

METLEN Financial Highlights

METLEN has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on the Athens Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2025, METLEN reported consolidated revenue of €7.11 billion and EBITDA of €753 million with net profit of €314 million. Adjusted net debt stood at €2.10 billion, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x, reflecting strong financial resilience. METLEN is rated by leading international sustainability and ESG agencies, holding the unique Greek position in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Market Index, and distinguished across MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS Quality score, ISS Corporate Score, S&P Global ESG, LSEG, CDP, FTSE Russell, ESG Book, EcoVadis, Bloomberg and IdealRatings.

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For further information about PETRONAS, please contact:

Esha Lim Hwee Nee | eshalim.hweenee@petronas.com | +6012 412 0117

Nabil Basaruddin | nabil.basaruddin@petronas.com | +6012 424 9750

Hana Nazsulaeeqa Harun | hananazsulaeeqa.haru@petronas.com.my | +6010 455 3378

About PETRONAS:

As a progressive global energy and solutions partner, PETRONAS is driven by its purpose to enrich lives for a sustainable future. With presence in over 100 countries, the group continues expanding its portfolios ranging from conventional and cleaner energy solutions to a diverse range of fuel, lubricants and petrochemical products. While ensuring sustainable practices across its operations, PETRONAS strives to ensure just and equitable outcomes in transitioning to a lower carbon future.

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