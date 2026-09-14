From ESS News India added a massive 8.2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity during the first half of 2026, marking a completely new scale of build-out when compared to the 98.4 MWh installed in the same period last year. Looking at the quarterly breakdowns, second-quarter installations of 3.6 GWh were down 22% quarter-over-quarter from record installations in Q1. Despite the slight quarterly dip, the newly published Mercom India Research report confirms the market has firmly moved beyond pilot phases. Standalone battery storage accounted for nearly 98% of quarterly additions, ...

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