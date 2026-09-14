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WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FZ0
München
14.09.26 | 08:01
4,560 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 09:48 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update August 2026

Operational Highlights August

  • Occupancy reached 85%, up 2% points from last August.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 11% compared to August 2025.
  • Total ticket revenue increased by 14% compared to August last year.
  • Operational onboard revenue grew by 14% compared to August last year.

Booking Position 2026

  • Solid position for 2026, with 75% of capacity booked - compared to 68% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 11% higher) ahead.
  • We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

  • 30% of 2027 capacity is booked, one percentage points behind the same time last year mainly due to lower group allotments (individual bookings are three percentage points higher than same time last year).

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.