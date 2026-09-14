Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) (OTCQX: CAPTF) ("Capitan" or "the Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 60,000-metre drill program at its Cruz de Plata silver-gold project, located in Durango, Mexico. The Company is reporting assay results from thirty-five (35) drill holes.

Highlights:

Capitan's Jesus Maria Silver Trend Expands Drilled Strike Length to 2.8 km : Drilling continues to expand silver mineralization both at depth and on strike along the continuous 2.8 km Jesus Maria Silver Trend, with the Company returning multiple high-grade intercepts from all three target areas (See Figure 1)

Two (2) New High-Grade Silver Zones Discovered at Depth, East of the Peñoles Fault : Drill holes 26-ERRC-63 and 26-SRRC-32 represent two (2) of the widest and highest-grade intervals reported in this target area; both zones remain open along strike and at depth (see Figure 1, Target B)



Drill highlights include:

848.0 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider interval of 29.0 m of 181.4 g/t AgEq, as well as a lower zone which returned 429.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider zone of 3.0 m of 340.5 g/t AgEq in drill hole26-ERRC-63 Drill hole 26-ERRC-63 intersected a 70 m wide zone of mineralization (see Figure 2) 889.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider interval of 27.4 m of 142.4 g/t AgEq and a lower zone of 12.2 m of 63.6 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-SRRC-32

Drill hole 26-SRRC-32 intersected six (6) silver mineralized zones (see Figure 3) 1,363.1 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 3.1 m of 731.3 g/t AgEq in an upper zone, with the middle zone returning 389.7 g/t AgEq over 1.6 m and 288.6 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m, within a wider interval of 11.6 m of 173.5 g/t AgEq and a lower zone of 198.8 g/t AgEq over 1 m, within 6.3 m of 82.6 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-09 1,123.6 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m and 597.2 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 6.0 m of 125.3 g/t AgEq and a third mineralized zone which intersected 143.9 g/t AgEq over 1.8 m, within a wider interval 25.4 m of 42.8 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-14 368.9 g/t AgEq over 4.3 m, within a wider interval of 18.1 m of 159.2 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-06 798.7 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m, within a wider interval of 11.1 m of 192 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-08 756.6 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m, within a wider interval of 5.3 m of 316.8 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-13 632.2 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider interval of 5.3 m of 313.7 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-04 648.2 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 6.4 m of 203.1 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-18

Upcoming Catalysts:

Assays pending for 78 drill holes in multiple priority targets: 31 core, 47 reverse circulation (" RC ") holes, with more arriving weekly (see new target drill plan map in Figure 7) Acquiring new structural data: Pilot Televiewer Survey has commenced



Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan Silver, commented:

"I'm very pleased with the results from our 2026 drill program. The footprint of the Cruz de Plata continues to expand and confirms our thesis that we have a large, silver-rich mineralized system. Our most recent batch of assay results have returned an abundance of high-grade silver intercepts, which not only expand known mineralization to 2.8 km along the Jesus Maria Silver Trend, but also expand the mineralized envelope deeper. Most significant - and encouraging - is the fact that these results have also encountered high-grade mineralization in all three of our major target areas, which reinforces our confidence in the robustness and large-scale potential of this asset."

Figure 1: Cruz de Plata Plan Map

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Discussion of 2026 Drill Program and Results

The 2026 drill program at the Cruz de Plata project is fully ramped up, with four (4) drill rigs currently operating at site. Drilling through the late spring and summer focused on extending known zones of high-grade silver mineralization at depth over the entire strike length of the Jesus Maria Silver Trend (see Figure 1, Targets A, B, and C). This phase of drilling was executed primarily with diamond drilling, with some supporting RC holes. Down-dip step-outs varied between 35 to 150 m.

The remainder of the 60,000 m program for this area is focused on drilling the strike length of the Jesus Maria Silver Trend to a depth of 500 m vertically from surface with down-dip step outs increasing to 80 to 175 m with diamond drilling. The RC rig is now fully dedicated to drilling newly-permitted targets and has moved from a single to a double shift to increase the drill rate for the remainder of the program.

Drill Results: Target Area B

Recent drilling at Target Area B has resulted in the discovery of two (2) new high-grade zones of silver mineralization at depth, with grades approaching bonanza levels starting to appear in drilling.

Drill highlights from Target Area B include:

Drill hole 26-ERRC-63 intersected a 70 m wide zone of mineralization (see Figure 2), that includes a number of reported mineralized intervals:

848.0 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider interval of 29. 0 m of 181.4 g/t AgEq, as well as a lower zone which returned 429.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider zone of 3.0 m of 340.5 g/t AgEq



Drill hole 26-SRRC-32 intersected six (6) separate silver mineralized zones (see Figure 3). This includes:

889.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider interval of 27.4 m of 142.4 g/t AgEq and a lower zone of 12.2 m of 63.6 g/t AgEq



Drill hole 26-ERRC-63 was drilled proximal to the hanging wall of the Peñoles Fault, which has demonstrated to be a controlling structure for mineralization on the stratigraphically higher west side of the fault (see previously reported drill holes 25-ERRC-12, 26, 35, 37).

This drill hole returned one of the most significant intersections of silver equivalent mineralization to date along this portion of the Jesus Maria Silver Trend, returning multiple intervals including an upper zone which returned 410.7 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m within a wider zone of 3.0 m of 327.4 g/t AgEq, 848 g/t AgEq over 1.5m, within a wider zone of 6.1 m of 429.6 g/t AgEq, all within a wider interval of 29 m of 181.4 g/t AgEq. The lower zone contained 429.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider zone of 3.0 m of 340.5 g/t AgEq. This new high-grade zone remains open to expansion down-dip to the south and along strike to the east, with follow-up drilling currently being coordinated.

Figure 2: Cross-section of drill hole 26-ERRC-63

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Drill hole 26-SRRC-32 intersected the second high-grade zone of silver mineralization in Target B in the vicinity of the historic San Rafael Mine. The hole returned six zones of mineralization (see Figure 3), of which the most significant was a lower zone (labeled as 6 in Figure 3), which contains 889.9 g/t AgEq over 1.5 m, within a wider zone of 3.0 m of 707 g/t AgEq, 107.7 g/t AgEq over 3.0 m and 197.1 g/t AgEq over 3.0 m, all within a wider interval of 27.4 m of 142.4 g/t AgEq.

Figure 3: Cross-section of drill hole 26-SRRC-32

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These results confirm the Company's current working geological thesis that this portion of the Jesus Maria Silver Trend has been dropped down several hundred metres by the Peñoles Fault, preserving the upper portions of the vertically zoned hydrothermal system, which is generally more gold dominated, and characterized by more widespread silica alteration and boiling textures in the higher, near surface portions. As exploration has continued to expand mineralization to depth, a transition to high-grade silver mineralization has started to evolve, with mineralization wide open to expansion at depth over this portion of the trend.

Drill Results: Target Area C

Drilling at Target Area C continued to return encouraging results, with drilling focused on extending mineralization down-dip from known high-grade zones in the vicinity of the historic Jesus Maria Mine.

Drill holes 26-JMDD-04, 06, 07, 08, 09 and 10 all returned significant intervals of silver mineralization, with all holes reporting values more than 300 g/t AgEq, with bonanza grades greater than 1,000 g/t AgEq returned in drill hole 26-JMDD-09 (see Table 1 and Figure 4). All drill holes extended mineralization between 35 and 150 m down-dip from previously reported intersections.

Drill highlights from Target Area C include:

1,363.1 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 3.1 m of 731.3 g/t AgEq in an upper zone, with the middle zone returning 389.7 g/t AgEq over 1.6 m and 288.6 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m, within a wider interval of 11.6 m of 173.5 g/t AgEq and a lower zone of 198.8 g/t AgEq over 1 m, within 6.3 m of 82.6 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-09

798.7 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m, within a wider interval of 11.1 m of 192 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-08

632.2 g/t AgEq over 1.5m, within a wider interval of 5.3 m of 313.7 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-04

368.9 g/t AgEq over 4.3 m, within a wider interval of 18.1 m of 159.3 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-JMDD-06

Figure 4: Cross-section of drill hole 26-JMDD-09

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Drill Results: Target Area A

At Target Area A, diamond core drilling continued to expand the main Jesus Maria Vein down-dip from the historic El Refugio Mine. The primary goal of this drilling is to extend previously reported high-grade silver mineralization to depth, with the secondary goal of exploring/infilling areas with poor drill density in the vicinity of the Target C and Target A boundary.

The best intercept in this zone was in drill hole 26-ERDD-14 , which intersected up to 1,123.6 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m. Five of the holes returned grades in excess of 500 g/t AgEq, with the majority of the holes intersecting values in excess of 200 g/t AgEq.

Drill highlights from Target Area A include:

1,123.6 g/t AgEq over 1.0 m and 597.2 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 6.0 m of 125.3 g/t AgEq and a third mineralized zone which intersected 143.9 g/t AgEq over 1.8 m, within a wider interval 25.4 m of 42.8 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-14

648.2 g/t AgEq over 1.1 m, within a wider interval of 6.4 m of 203.1 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-18

756.6 g/t AgEq over 2.0 m, within a wider interval of 5.3 m of 316.8 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-13

643.1 g/t AgEq over 0.9 m in drill hole 26-ERDD-23

538.7 g/t AgEq over 1.7 m, within a wider interval of 5.2 m of 285.2 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-27

305.5 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m, within a wider interval of 25.6 m of 85.0 g/t AgEq in drill hole 26-ERDD-29

Drilling at Target area A continues to extend mineralization at depth with base metal tenors continuing to increase as drilling targets deeper and higher temperature portions of the mineralized system. The Company anticipates base metals tenors to continue to increase at depth, similar to what is seen to the west at the Jesus Maria Mine area.

Figure 5: Cross-section of drill hole 26-ERDD-18

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Figure 6: Long-Section of Jesus Maria Silver Trend

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Figure 7: Cruz de Plata Plan Map with New Target Drilling

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Table 1: Drill Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag Eq Rec

(g/t) Ag

(ppm) Au

(ppm) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) 26-ERDD-11 / TARGET A Interval 34.9 36.3 1.4 28.10 12.00 0.240 0.001 0.009 Interval 41.7 43.7 2.0 30.06 28.00 0.046 0.004 0.013 Interval 97.9 99.0 1.1 31.54 21.00 0.163 0.006 0.012 Interval 106.8 107.9 1.1 45.09 38.00 0.128 0.006 0.012 Interval 181.1 182.5 1.4 110.55 100.00 0.218 0.024 0.025 Interval 216.9 234.3 17.4 95.84 68.74 0.074 0.216 0.589 including 222.4 225.2 2.8 153.09 73.00 0.096 0.725 1.690 including 226.7 230.7 4.0 141.72 126.50 0.063 0.107 0.456 including 233.2 234.3 1.1 197.78 192.00 0.111 0.109 0.194 Interval 239.7 240.9 1.2 40.79 32.00 0.147 0.009 0.010 Interval 249.4 251.4 2.0 31.63 16.00 0.050 0.039 0.354 Interval 310.9 312.9 2.0 33.77 15.00 0.003 0.051 0.531 Interval 335.9 336.9 1.0 45.91 21.00 0.037 0.254 0.485 26-ERDD-12 / TARGET A Interval 64.4 66.5 2.1 35.61 23.43 0.184 0.003 0.024 Interval 95.9 96.9 1.0 33.58 6.00 0.400 0.002 0.011 Interval 201.7 224.6 22.9 91.81 71.29 0.202 0.166 0.183 including 203.7 204.7 1.0 118.40 70.00 0.302 0.694 0.363 including 209.5 212.8 3.3 222.00 201.94 0.286 0.205 0.198 including 221.0 224.6 3.6 135.07 114.72 0.231 0.162 0.200 26-ERDD-13 / TARGET A Interval 97.4 98.4 1.0 38.81 17.00 0.326 0.004 0.009 Interval 120.0 125.3 5.3 316.82 316.94 0.201 0.049 0.109 including 122.0 124.0 2.0 756.57 781.00 0.216 0.103 0.137 Interval 200.2 204.8 4.6 128.18 130.96 0.035 0.054 0.034 including 201.8 202.8 1.0 302.20 314.00 0.039 0.112 0.036 Interval 226.0 236.3 10.3 54.72 31.58 0.132 0.151 0.344 including 228.0 229.0 1.0 146.19 83.00 0.168 0.380 1.350 Interval 255.0 261.4 6.4 35.38 14.88 0.057 0.182 0.364 26-ERDD-14 / TARGET A interval 72.9 76.0 3.1 42.71 16.97 0.380 0.005 0.015 interval 82.0 83.4 1.4 27.89 11.00 0.250 0.002 0.008 interval 131.0 137.0 6.0 125.26 126.20 0.081 0.009 0.023 including 135.9 137.0 1.1 597.17 627.00 0.071 0.035 0.056 interval 141.0 143.0 2.0 87.46 87.00 0.062 0.016 0.029 interval 190.7 192.7 2.0 153.05 159.00 0.030 0.035 0.016 interval 200.6 201.6 1.0 1,123.63 1,172.00 0.079 0.275 0.258 interval 222.0 247.4 25.4 42.81 33.50 0.065 0.041 0.167 including 245.6 247.4 1.8 143.86 148.00 0.027 0.035 0.056 interval 292.9 300.1 7.2 43.64 29.31 0.004 0.279 0.235 26-ERDD-15 / TARGET A interval 20.4 21.6 1.2 53.39 36.00 0.275 0.010 0.011 interval 41.4 42.4 1.0 25.22 18.00 0.115 0.002 0.008 interval 46.2 50.0 3.8 81.85 50.74 0.486 0.010 0.020 including 46.2 48.2 2.0 130.98 82.00 0.770 0.010 0.019 interval 57.0 59.0 2.0 38.13 38.00 0.023 0.004 0.021 interval 130.0 131.7 1.7 28.82 29.00 0.014 0.005 0.014 interval 136.0 137.7 1.7 29.81 20.00 0.141 0.018 0.023 interval 146.5 161.1 14.6 54.06 23.10 0.063 0.193 0.664 including 150.0 152.0 2.0 114.37 49.00 0.078 0.533 1.410 including 153.5 154.7 1.2 172.74 57.00 0.034 0.549 2.980 interval 173.0 175.0 2.0 64.20 46.00 0.169 0.178 0.127 interval 231.4 233.9 2.5 40.12 34.48 0.042 0.069 0.016 26-ERDD-16 / TARGET A Interval 46.8 48.2 1.4 90.35 69.00 0.342 0.016 0.045 Interval 88.2 89.3 1.1 107.36 110.00 0.038 0.011 0.031 Interval 111.0 112.4 1.4 41.93 40.00 0.062 0.002 0.000 Interval 120.0 123.5 3.5 191.06 175.71 0.326 0.026 0.081 including 120.0 122.0 2.0 310.47 297.00 0.372 0.044 0.131 Interval 145.3 146.5 1.2 328.43 337.00 0.056 0.119 0.131 Interval 186.6 200.3 13.7 68.17 46.69 0.148 0.119 0.316 including 192.6 195.9 3.3 118.62 96.03 0.248 0.127 0.228 including 198.6 200.3 1.7 119.94 58.00 0.077 0.457 1.390 Interval 205.1 213.7 8.6 230.42 227.79 0.133 0.129 0.104 including 206.1 208.0 1.9 416.72 424.00 0.133 0.157 0.136 including 210.0 212.2 2.2 382.08 370.18 0.283 0.290 0.192 26-ERDD-17 / TARGET A Interval 161.0 162.3 1.3 58.66 52.00 0.119 0.006 0.042 Interval 248.0 252.5 4.6 68.91 59.65 0.163 0.012 0.037 including 249.0 250.0 1.0 109.59 93.00 0.273 0.022 0.081 including 251.0 252.5 1.5 100.65 96.00 0.141 0.009 0.013 Interval 322.3 323.3 1.0 35.85 15.00 0.073 0.049 0.452 Interval 328.2 330.2 2.0 54.88 30.50 0.160 0.124 0.344 Interval 339.8 342.3 2.5 27.20 13.60 0.024 0.073 0.316 Interval 482.5 483.5 1.0 125.06 120.00 0.010 0.128 0.235 26-ERDD-18 / TARGET A Interval 219.4 220.6 1.2 49.74 48.00 0.053 0.011 0.020 Interval 257.7 264.0 6.4 203.05 210.39 0.024 0.063 0.053 including 257.7 258.7 1.1 648.16 680.00 0.019 0.160 0.093 including 261.2 262.7 1.5 357.66 374.00 0.009 0.094 0.084 Interval 279.5 280.5 1.0 104.42 101.00 0.034 0.097 0.130 Interval 295.1 301.2 6.1 53.66 35.51 0.048 0.140 0.383 Interval 323.6 326.5 2.9 42.27 41.00 0.030 0.020 0.033 Interval 359.4 360.9 1.5 167.02 174.00 0.014 0.031 0.048 Interval 369.1 370.2 1.1 236.97 215.00 0.016 0.279 0.762 26-ERDD-20 / TARGET A Interval 13.8 15.0 1.3 26.82 19.00 0.122 0.000 0.016 Interval 273.5 274.5 1.0 25.10 24.00 0.025 0.008 0.018 Interval 283.2 289.7 6.6 25.26 18.47 0.033 0.042 0.131 Interval 294.6 296.2 1.6 28.25 27.00 0.034 0.005 0.012 Interval 316.0 317.3 1.3 80.75 81.00 0.055 0.007 0.019 26-ERDD-21 / TARGET A Interval 143.1 144.3 1.2 76.61 45.00 0.494 0.003 0.007 Interval 165.9 167.0 1.1 29.44 26.00 0.067 0.005 0.008 Interval 175.8 179.0 3.2 152.02 135.31 0.188 0.025 0.330 including 178.0 179.0 1.0 371.39 332.00 0.366 0.065 0.949 Interval 243.0 244.3 1.3 51.95 52.00 0.027 0.018 0.021 Interval 264.1 266.4 2.3 97.38 64.57 0.313 0.183 0.294 including 264.1 265.3 1.2 139.51 99.00 0.415 0.258 0.313 Interval 278.7 281.9 3.2 55.94 41.09 0.176 0.090 0.079 Interval 285.4 287.3 1.9 51.18 47.00 0.075 0.016 0.041 26-ERDD-22 / TARGET A Interval 97.0 98.0 1.0 63.27 19.00 0.654 0.005 0.008 Interval 107.7 108.3 0.6 45.77 16.00 0.441 0.007 0.006 Interval 164.5 166.5 2.0 62.64 32.00 0.428 0.012 0.081 Interval 178.3 181.5 3.2 44.29 41.19 0.069 0.008 0.018 Interval 300.0 306.9 6.9 34.16 20.67 0.050 0.088 0.259 Interval 348.2 348.7 0.5 182.33 134.00 0.009 0.374 1.330 26-ERDD-23 / TARGET A Interval 42.8 43.2 0.5 82.79 44.00 0.593 0.006 0.014 Interval 84.8 85.1 0.3 198.49 4.00 2.810 0.002 0.039 Interval 180.6 183.3 2.8 41.73 28.22 0.016 0.134 0.304 Interval 188.4 204.4 16.1 67.86 54.79 0.047 0.133 0.277 including 194.8 200.0 5.2 118.20 109.44 0.018 0.084 0.346 Interval 213.6 214.0 0.4 85.74 21.00 0.301 1.150 0.383 Interval 217.1 218.3 1.2 32.35 19.00 0.127 0.167 0.031 Interval 234.8 235.7 0.9 643.06 259.00 0.281 7.433 5.046 Interval 299.4 301.0 1.6 56.21 18.27 0.018 0.623 0.596 26-ERDD-24 / TARGET A Interval 217.6 220.7 3.1 90.79 38.36 0.103 0.364 1.099 including 219.1 220.7 1.6 135.91 60.00 0.080 0.478 1.780 Interval 224.4 227.5 3.1 57.66 23.23 0.094 0.526 0.429 Interval 239.1 242.4 3.3 51.92 23.45 0.019 0.133 0.729 26-ERDD-25 / TARGET A Interval 184.7 185.7 1.0 40.14 31.00 0.157 0.002 0.005 Interval 208.0 209.8 1.8 41.61 31.00 0.174 0.004 0.011 Interval 283.6 288.7 5.1 99.99 54.84 0.066 0.181 1.140 including 284.8 287.6 2.8 148.70 77.55 0.084 0.200 1.893 Interval 305.3 316.9 11.6 70.25 58.69 0.064 0.135 0.202 including 312.5 314.1 1.6 186.77 168.00 0.094 0.538 0.214 including 315.6 316.9 1.3 113.91 95.00 0.091 0.223 0.356 Interval 333.2 334.3 1.1 37.09 14.00 0.015 0.171 0.532 26-ERDD-27 / TARGET A Interval 52.0 53.0 1.0 87.69 80.00 0.166 0.014 0.020 Interval 257.4 262.1 4.8 39.62 27.78 0.035 0.058 0.278 Interval 289.5 294.7 5.2 285.17 161.05 0.312 1.776 1.836 including 290.2 291.8 1.7 538.73 333.00 0.435 3.230 3.090 Interval 303.0 304.0 1.0 26.71 19.00 0.043 0.080 0.107 26-ERDD-28 / TARGET A Interval 37.8 38.6 0.8 29.22 6.00 0.339 0.002 0.006 Interval 69.5 70.7 1.2 25.07 6.00 0.275 0.001 0.015 Interval 189.7 194.8 5.1 78.43 66.33 0.211 0.015 0.033 including 191.1 192.4 1.3 202.19 197.00 0.194 0.045 0.070 Interval 207.8 209.2 1.3 86.77 86.00 0.076 0.009 0.013 Interval 286.7 290.2 3.4 100.51 90.35 0.103 0.120 0.150 Interval 294.4 300.2 5.8 38.44 19.95 0.157 0.102 0.178 Interval 315.0 317.9 2.9 92.05 45.95 0.107 0.262 1.003 including 316.0 317.0 0.9 177.98 97.00 0.184 0.495 1.770 Interval 326.9 330.0 3.1 53.55 25.53 0.069 0.200 0.563 26-ERDD-29 / TARGET A Interval 202.9 228.5 25.6 85.04 50.59 0.053 0.386 0.676 including 206.8 208.8 2.0 105.70 68.00 0.077 0.522 0.641 including 216.0 220.7 4.7 260.06 167.51 0.068 1.420 1.708 and including 217.9 219.1 1.3 305.53 254.00 0.040 1.910 0.307 including 223.6 225.0 1.4 108.22 83.00 0.097 0.115 0.596 26-ERRC-59 / TARGET B Interval 7.6 12.2 4.6 40.54 41.33 0.016 0.003 0.015 Interval 39.6 41.1 1.5 25.34 24.00 0.034 0.002 0.011 Interval 57.9 59.4 1.5 29.62 15.00 0.217 0.002 0.016 Interval 123.4 129.5 6.1 42.85 28.75 0.224 0.003 0.011 Interval 153.9 161.5 7.6 104.38 100.20 0.135 0.012 0.017 including 153.9 157.0 3.0 226.27 228.00 0.153 0.026 0.022 Interval 167.6 176.8 9.1 40.59 29.67 0.163 0.007 0.038 including 167.6 169.2 1.5 118.04 113.00 0.125 0.013 0.084 Interval 193.5 202.7 9.1 33.91 23.83 0.146 0.010 0.035 Interval 240.8 245.4 4.6 26.36 24.00 0.045 0.003 0.017 26-ERRC-60 / TARGET B Interval 22.9 24.4 1.5 94.01 95.00 0.050 0.002 0.036 Interval 108.2 109.7 1.5 50.74 48.00 0.061 0.005 0.038 Interval 137.2 138.7 1.5 29.22 29.00 0.023 0.003 0.009 Interval 147.8 149.4 1.5 34.50 27.00 0.129 0.002 0.005 Interval 163.1 166.1 3.0 34.74 20.50 0.171 0.011 0.100 Interval 214.9 217.9 3.0 38.17 29.00 0.138 0.007 0.037 Interval 274.3 277.4 3.0 44.17 39.50 0.058 0.027 0.067 26-ERRC-61 / TARGET B Interval 7.6 9.1 1.5 28.95 29.00 0.010 0.004 0.027 Interval 12.2 13.7 1.5 34.38 33.00 0.034 0.002 0.028 Interval 36.6 38.1 1.5 42.96 45.00 0.003 0.005 0.010 Interval 57.9 59.4 1.5 96.10 99.00 0.038 0.003 0.010 Interval 118.9 132.6 13.7 97.74 94.56 0.102 0.015 0.043 including 121.9 131.1 9.1 125.62 123.67 0.103 0.020 0.052 Interval 164.6 166.1 1.5 38.33 30.00 0.140 0.004 0.012 Interval 169.2 170.7 1.5 27.79 24.00 0.070 0.002 0.011 Interval 178.3 182.9 4.6 38.49 38.00 0.028 0.007 0.018 Interval 198.1 199.6 1.5 35.38 24.00 0.141 0.020 0.075 26-ERRC-62 / TARGET B Interval 50.3 53.3 3.0 74.57 74.00 0.058 0.003 0.029 including 50.3 51.8 1.5 122.11 123.00 0.077 0.004 0.032 Interval 57.9 62.5 4.6 25.76 18.67 0.112 0.002 0.013 Interval 106.7 111.3 4.6 101.99 100.33 0.101 0.008 0.016 including 108.2 109.7 1.5 180.72 182.00 0.125 0.014 0.019 Interval 125.0 126.5 1.5 29.70 22.00 0.117 0.007 0.023 Interval 140.2 141.7 1.5 32.54 29.00 0.066 0.007 0.016 Interval 146.3 147.8 1.5 63.10 64.00 0.031 0.008 0.017 Interval 158.5 167.6 9.1 34.94 28.17 0.109 0.005 0.025 Interval 196.6 199.6 3.0 64.47 56.00 0.127 0.016 0.078 Interval 251.5 254.5 3.0 64.80 58.00 0.140 0.004 0.017 26-ERRC-63 / TARGET B Interval 141.7 170.7 29.0 181.42 170.21 0.293 0.013 0.026 including 141.7 144.8 3.0 178.38 184.50 0.049 0.031 0.021 including 146.3 149.4 3.0 327.37 295.50 0.694 0.015 0.042 and including 147.8 149.4 1.5 410.67 372.00 0.861 0.016 0.039 including 158.5 164.6 6.1 429.61 424.75 0.412 0.027 0.035 and including 161.5 163.1 1.5 847.97 869.00 0.410 0.043 0.050 including 166.1 167.6 1.5 206.32 153.00 0.897 0.005 0.019 Interval 179.8 193.5 13.7 100.39 97.11 0.117 0.012 0.020 including 189.0 192.0 3.0 340.46 344.50 0.204 0.041 0.043 and including 190.5 192.0 1.5 429.88 433.00 0.276 0.063 0.062 Interval 201.2 208.8 7.6 25.18 21.60 0.064 0.003 0.012 26-ERRC-68 / TARGET B Interval 30.5 45.7 15.2 43.19 33.70 0.155 0.006 0.019 Interval 51.8 53.3 1.5 41.44 32.00 0.154 0.008 0.016 Interval 54.9 56.4 1.5 25.23 23.00 0.041 0.008 0.017 26-JMDD-04 / TARGET C interval 45.0 46.9 1.9 40.80 32.00 0.143 0.013 0.015 interval 103.8 104.9 1.1 88.14 64.00 0.341 0.124 0.031 interval 110.0 111.6 1.6 41.12 29.00 0.108 0.013 0.178 interval 175.0 176.0 1.0 30.35 21.00 0.028 0.097 0.176 interval 183.7 189.0 5.3 313.74 161.89 0.220 1.869 2.762 including 185.7 189.0 3.3 470.90 246.36 0.349 2.733 4.073 and including 185.7 187.2 1.5 632.16 278.00 0.571 5.170 5.480 interval 205.0 206.0 1.0 39.23 14.00 0.315 0.033 0.102 26-JMDD-05 / TARGET C interval 65.6 67.2 1.6 44.33 22.00 0.213 0.078 0.200 interval 79.0 80.0 1.0 34.52 34.00 0.003 0.039 0.038 interval 91.6 93.2 1.6 27.11 18.00 0.138 0.002 0.019 interval 95.9 97.0 1.1 37.21 26.00 0.150 0.022 0.054 interval 100.5 102.5 2.0 56.84 43.50 0.193 0.019 0.062 interval 138.9 151.6 12.7 86.15 26.55 0.271 0.471 0.862 including 144.0 146.0 2.0 149.16 42.00 0.251 0.675 2.160 interval 183.0 184.0 1.0 26.09 7.00 0.076 0.235 0.225 interval 204.0 205.0 1.0 124.15 15.00 0.614 0.087 1.920 26-JMDD-06 / TARGET C interval 96.5 98.0 1.5 95.97 58.00 0.398 0.143 0.295 interval 115.1 116.7 1.6 77.38 70.00 0.127 0.031 0.058 interval 169.8 172.5 2.7 276.15 235.04 0.738 0.037 0.100 including 169.8 170.8 1.0 692.16 621.00 1.450 0.086 0.183 interval 176.1 182.6 6.5 83.03 18.78 0.914 0.022 0.056 including 176.1 177.1 1.0 237.16 22.00 3.110 0.044 0.037 including 179.6 181.4 1.8 112.09 31.00 1.150 0.029 0.089 interval 215.2 233.3 18.1 159.28 49.75 0.660 1.461 0.768 including 222.6 226.8 4.3 368.89 114.20 1.674 3.547 1.377 including 228.3 230.1 1.8 360.11 93.00 1.350 4.420 1.640 including 231.3 233.3 2.0 130.98 47.00 0.316 0.900 1.170 26-JMDD-07 / TARGET C Interval 6.6 8.0 1.4 26.86 9.00 0.240 0.001 0.055 Interval 66.0 67.4 1.4 352.17 351.00 0.285 0.030 0.052 Interval 93.7 95.5 1.8 32.82 27.00 0.099 0.002 0.017 Interval 97.9 99.3 1.3 37.40 24.00 0.190 0.015 0.040 Interval 131.0 132.0 1.0 26.41 18.00 0.126 0.011 0.015 interval 229.3 235.9 6.5 36.38 18.24 0.113 0.091 0.262 interval 241.3 250.9 9.6 172.54 124.59 0.284 0.491 0.650 including 241.3 243.9 2.5 246.88 112.41 0.575 1.534 1.722 including 246.2 247.9 1.8 119.43 107.00 0.077 0.095 0.320 including 249.9 250.9 1.1 614.52 580.00 0.583 0.271 0.635 interval 285.5 291.0 5.6 37.08 2.64 0.481 0.021 0.027 26-JMDD-08 / TARGET C Interval 18.8 19.8 1.1 126.70 1.00 1.820 0.001 0.015 Interval 69.3 70.8 1.5 99.98 99.00 0.092 0.005 0.013 Interval 262.4 267.7 5.3 50.52 44.17 0.058 0.065 0.094 including 262.4 263.5 1.1 109.74 113.00 0.031 0.021 0.023 Interval 274.8 285.9 11.1 191.97 98.34 0.133 1.190 1.674 including 274.8 275.8 1.0 171.78 106.00 0.381 0.661 0.805 including 276.8 281.4 4.6 365.01 173.37 0.128 2.533 3.590 and including 280.4 281.4 1.0 798.65 407.00 0.223 4.590 7.990 including 284.9 285.9 1.0 104.52 82.00 0.251 0.141 0.182 26-JMDD-09 / TARGET C Interval 133.7 135.0 1.3 76.76 62.00 0.159 0.073 0.161 Interval 180.2 181.8 1.6 27.95 8.00 0.181 0.115 0.139 Interval 229.9 233.0 3.1 731.25 702.39 0.506 0.676 0.506 including 229.9 231.0 1.1 1,363.14 1,324.00 1.040 0.882 0.655 Interval 250.6 262.2 11.6 173.52 105.66 0.145 0.807 1.221 including 252.7 254.0 1.3 288.55 145.00 0.172 0.843 3.430 including 259.4 261.0 1.6 389.71 205.00 0.337 2.520 3.030 including 261.0 262.2 1.1 282.59 220.00 0.084 2.040 0.376 Interval 266.5 272.8 6.3 82.63 22.43 0.033 0.419 1.397 including 266.5 267.5 1.0 198.81 28.00 0.042 0.197 4.820 including 268.5 269.6 1.1 189.21 77.00 0.036 2.050 1.670 Interval 277.0 281.1 4.2 44.29 18.00 0.033 0.148 0.615 including 277.0 278.1 1.2 113.39 38.00 0.014 0.417 1.910 26-JMDD-10 / TARGET C Interval 93.0 94.4 1.3 56.22 35.00 0.328 0.006 0.017 Interval 244.0 245.4 1.4 28.28 7.00 0.041 0.046 0.517 Interval 292.3 293.3 1.0 26.47 4.00 0.007 0.417 0.310 Interval 296.5 299.0 2.5 177.34 90.60 0.030 1.598 1.331 including 297.7 299.0 1.3 315.68 165.00 0.051 2.930 2.200 Interval 302.0 303.0 1.0 95.79 47.00 0.025 0.998 0.644 Interval 326.6 327.9 1.3 32.57 4.00 0.015 0.016 0.803 Interval 460.9 462.9 2.0 35.08 27.00 0.013 0.065 0.205 Interval 474.6 475.7 1.1 27.84 18.00 0.003 0.077 0.253 26-SRRC-28 / TARGET B Interval 21.3 22.9 1.5 39.81 40.00 0.016 0.009 0.025 Interval 53.3 56.4 3.0 46.74 18.00 0.425 0.001 0.017 Interval 120.4 121.9 1.5 44.55 43.00 0.055 0.002 0.009 Interval 132.6 134.1 1.5 48.95 26.00 0.344 0.005 0.021 Interval 137.2 144.8 7.6 79.63 72.80 0.153 0.003 0.017 including 143.3 144.8 1.5 334.36 331.00 0.320 0.012 0.026 Interval 185.9 199.6 13.7 64.54 58.56 0.125 0.006 0.023 including 193.5 195.1 1.5 194.03 200.00 0.071 0.009 0.027 Interval 204.2 205.7 1.5 41.87 41.00 0.042 0.003 0.011 Interval 213.4 217.9 4.6 42.25 38.00 0.048 0.023 0.075 Interval 260.6 262.1 1.5 36.08 29.00 0.121 0.003 0.012 Interval 266.7 268.2 1.5 32.85 31.00 0.045 0.006 0.013 Interval 274.3 275.8 1.5 36.89 27.00 0.115 0.025 0.085 26-SRRC-29 / TARGET B Interval 27.4 29.0 1.5 44.44 45.00 0.022 0.001 0.017 Interval 44.2 50.3 6.1 30.21 17.25 0.166 0.002 0.074 Interval 82.3 83.8 1.5 85.23 24.00 0.093 0.259 1.440 Interval 125.0 129.5 4.6 113.14 109.00 0.136 0.011 0.030 including 125.0 126.5 1.5 224.20 221.00 0.207 0.021 0.048 Interval 170.7 172.2 1.5 72.87 63.00 0.176 0.009 0.038 Interval 179.8 208.8 29.0 73.34 65.79 0.139 0.015 0.045 including 192.0 193.5 1.5 106.36 105.00 0.085 0.021 0.036 including 196.6 202.7 6.1 138.90 134.25 0.142 0.024 0.067 including 205.7 207.3 1.5 131.00 130.00 0.109 0.008 0.032 Interval 254.5 256.0 1.5 51.33 45.00 0.087 0.035 0.060 Interval 275.8 277.4 1.5 60.55 16.00 0.024 0.791 0.637 26-SRRC-32 / TARGET B Interval 15.2 16.8 1.5 252.35 261.00 0.071 0.015 0.050 Interval 65.5 67.1 1.5 61.55 14.00 0.212 0.154 0.866 Interval 99.1 102.1 3.0 53.63 49.50 0.094 0.005 0.014 Interval 150.9 153.9 3.0 30.57 27.50 0.063 0.002 0.011 Interval 184.4 187.5 3.0 32.11 22.00 0.129 0.003 0.074 Interval 196.6 207.3 10.7 49.02 42.71 0.113 0.007 0.027 including 198.1 199.6 1.5 134.44 135.00 0.086 0.021 0.031 Interval 224.0 251.5 27.4 142.40 131.17 0.263 0.008 0.023 including 225.6 228.6 3.0 706.95 743.00 0.107 0.010 0.028 and including 225.6 227.1 1.5 889.89 938.00 0.098 0.014 0.031 including 234.7 237.7 3.0 107.65 90.00 0.319 0.010 0.024 including 239.3 242.3 3.0 197.07 159.00 0.673 0.027 0.017 Interval 263.7 269.7 6.1 37.01 16.25 0.309 0.002 0.012 Interval 278.9 291.1 12.2 63.61 15.00 0.710 0.003 0.017 including 281.9 283.5 1.5 86.32 13.00 1.070 0.003 0.012 26-SRRC-33 / TARGET B Interval 51.8 53.3 1.5 70.58 72.00 0.029 0.003 0.025 Interval 57.9 59.4 1.5 36.59 34.00 0.056 0.002 0.022 Interval 131.1 138.7 7.6 46.59 43.60 0.063 0.006 0.032 Interval 170.7 172.2 1.5 90.03 89.00 0.080 0.007 0.020 Interval 176.8 178.3 1.5 32.78 26.00 0.099 0.005 0.041 Interval 182.9 199.6 16.8 71.36 53.91 0.285 0.005 0.028 including 195.1 198.1 3.0 114.21 74.00 0.636 0.008 0.021 Interval 214.9 228.6 13.7 53.02 40.89 0.194 0.006 0.031 including 225.6 227.1 1.5 101.62 87.00 0.256 0.011 0.056 Interval 233.2 243.8 10.7 137.02 128.29 0.221 0.012 0.026 including 236.2 237.7 1.5 528.81 541.00 0.256 0.036 0.049 Interval 253.0 254.5 1.5 28.67 26.00 0.053 0.004 0.014 26-SRRC-34 / TARGET B Interval 131.1 132.6 1.5 33.23 22.00 0.180 0.001 0.004 Interval 234.7 246.9 12.2 42.85 35.25 0.135 0.003 0.009 including 234.7 236.2 1.5 104.18 100.00 0.142 0.007 0.007 Interval 251.5 253.0 1.5 32.47 30.00 0.055 0.002 0.013 Interval 254.5 256.0 1.5 25.52 12.00 0.204 0.001 0.005 Interval 288.0 289.6 1.5 34.72 5.00 0.431 0.002 0.009 Interval 301.8 306.3 4.6 67.36 11.00 0.824 0.002 0.007 Interval 310.9 313.9 3.0 42.75 14.50 0.419 0.002 0.007 Interval 345.9 352.0 6.1 54.73 9.50 0.660 0.002 0.010 Interval 361.2 370.3 9.1 28.77 5.50 0.336 0.001 0.013

Metal Recovery: Ag 94%, Au 86%, Pb 93.5%, Zn 92%

AgEq considers Ag, Au, Pb and Zn and calculated as follows: AgEq = Ag g/t + (80x Au g/t) + (0.003 x Pb g/t) + (0.0037 x Zn g/t). High grades have not been capped. RC and Diamond Core Drill samples have been analysed at SGS labs in Durango and Hermosillo using fire assay and Four-acid multi-element analysis with the following codes: GE-FAA30V6 and GEICP40Q12, with over assays using the following codes: GO_FAG37V for Au and Ag. QAQC: Capitan Silver maintains a rigorous QAQC program and inserts multiple standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals. Check Assays are performed at ALS laboratories in Zacatecas, Mexico. True widths along the Jesús María Trend are estimated to be 70-90% of the drilled width. At new drill targets/discoveries, true widths are unknown. Intervals are calculated at a 25 g/t AgEq cut-off and are cut at a maximum of 3 metres of internal dilution. Some numbers may not sum correctly due to rounding.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Idziszek, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Capitan, and a "qualified person" (with the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning approximately 37% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

ON BEHALF OF CAPITAN SILVER CORP.

"Alberto Orozco"

Alberto Orozco, CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Capitan to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", "objective", "potential", "target", "strategy", "project", "forecast", "outlook", "scheduled", "seek", "explore" and other similar terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, and the negatives thereof, or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: expectations regarding the Company's 2026 drilling program at the Cruz de Plata project, including the planned 60,000-metre multi-rig program; anticipated timing and results of future assay results; the potential scale, continuity, and grade of mineralization at the Cruz de Plata project; the potential to expand known zones of mineralization; the prospectivity of the Cruz de Plata project and its exploration potential; management's beliefs regarding the mineralized system at Cruz de Plata; and the Company's strategy and exploration objectives.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions and expectations regarding: the continued validity of exploration results and geological interpretations; the ability to complete planned exploration programs on time and within budget; the availability of financing for future exploration and development activities; commodity prices remaining at levels that support continued exploration; the ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits and approvals; the accuracy of current mineral resource estimates; the continuity of mineralization between drill holes; and general economic and business conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: exploration and development risks, including risks related to the interpretation of geological data and exploration results; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; risks inherent in the mining industry including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance; fluctuations in commodity prices; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to obtaining and maintaining necessary permits and licenses; risks related to the Company's title to its mineral properties; risks related to the political and economic climate in Mexico; regulatory changes; reliance on key personnel; competition in the mining industry; risks related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital; dilution to existing shareholders; risks related to global economic conditions and market volatility; environmental risks and hazards; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings.

The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company, readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Capitan's issuer profile.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314137