Key Highlights

Second Discovery, First Hole at Apollo Target: APL26-001, the first hole ever drilled at Apollo, intersected approximately 16 metres of elevated radioactivity 1 in two zones from 206 to 210 m and 216 to 228 m depth with additional elevated radioactivity beginning at approximately 68 m.

Follows the Fox Discovery: Apollo comes just two weeks after Geiger's first-hole uranium discovery at Fox, announced September 1, 2026 and more drilling is already underway.

Grassroots and Shallow: Like Fox, Apollo had never been drill tested. Geiger identified it with the same gravity, magnetic and structural targeting model and made a discovery with the first hole.

One Trend: Kiggavik, Fox, Apollo: All three sit on the Andrew Lake Fault. Orano's Kiggavik-area deposits (~133 million pounds of uranium resources 2 ) lie along strike from Fox, and Fox lies along strike from Apollo. Same structure, same alteration, same style of mineralization, the trend simply continues onto Geiger's ground.

Shallow Uranium System: Elevated radioactivity begins at approximately 68 m depth, with the principal radioactive zones beginning at approximately 206 m.

Two for Two, Targeting Model Proven: Fox and Apollo are just two of more than 50 targets across Aberdeen. Both have now delivered a uranium discovery with the first drill hole.

The Better Basin: Geiger believes the Thelon is not just the next Athabasca, it is the better basin. It hosts the similar style of mineralization, but shallower, wide open and far cheaper to test. Geiger controls a true district-scale land package adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik, one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world 2 , on a trend that is clearly growing.

More Drilling Coming: Follow-up drilling at Apollo and Fox is an immediate priority.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second grassroots uranium discovery at the Aberdeen Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The discovery was made at Apollo in the first drill hole ever completed at the target, just two weeks after the Company announced a first-hole discovery at Fox, located 10 km to the northeast (see news release dated September 1, 2026).

Aberdeen is the broader project, with more than 50 identified drill targets. Fox and Apollo are two distinct targets within Aberdeen, both have now been tested by drilling for the first time, and both returned uranium mineralization.

"Two grassroots targets, two discoveries each with the first hole," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger Energy. "That is not luck. It is the targeting model doing exactly what we said it would do at Aberdeen. Kiggavik, Fox and Apollo sit on one structure, with the same alteration and the same style of mineralization Orano's trend runs onto our ground, and we have now proven it is fertile in two places, ten kilometres apart. With more than 50 targets across Aberdeen and a basin that is shallow and wide open. We believe this is the beginning of a new uranium district."

The Discovery at Apollo

Drill hole APL26-001 intersected two principal zones of elevated radioactivity: 206 to 210 m and 216 to 228 m depth. Readings within these zones largely exceed 80 cps, with intervals above 200 cps and locally greater than 400 cps (Figure 3, Figure 4 and Figure 5). Elevated radioactivity begins at approximately 68 m depth and recurs down the hole, with alteration continuing to the end of the 384 m hole.

The strongest radioactivity is hosted in intensely clay-altered, bleached and hematized breccias, with disseminated and blebby uranium mineralization in the most strongly hematite-altered intervals. This alteration package, clay, bleaching, limonite, sooty sulphides and hematite on reactivated fault structures, is the signature of the district's shallow, basement-hosted uranium systems, and it is the same signature encountered at Fox.

One Trend: Kiggavik, Fox, Apollo

Apollo sits directly on the Andrew Lake Fault, the structural corridor associated with Orano's Kiggavik-area deposits, which collectively host approximately 133 million pounds of uranium resources2. That structure does not stop at the property boundary: it extends approximately 17 kilometres across Aberdeen, through Fox and now through Apollo. Kiggavik, Fox and Apollo share the same structure, the same alteration and the same style of shallow, basement-hosted mineralization. The trend simply continues onto Geiger's ground - and the first two targets tested on it, 10 kilometres apart, have both delivered a discovery.

Apollo itself comprises three gravity-low anomalies extending over approximately 3.7 kilometres; drilling to date has tested only the central anomaly. Numerous untested anomalies of the same character lie along the corridor (Figure 2).

The Beginning of a New District

Geiger views the Thelon Basin as the next generation of the Athabasca Basin: it is shallow, it is wide open, it hosts the same style of mineralization, and its targets are cheaper to test. Aberdeen gives Geiger a dominant land position of approximately 95,500 hectares directly adjacent to and along strike from a world-class uranium deposit held by Orano.

With the targeting model now validated twice, Geiger will prioritize follow-up drilling at Apollo and Fox, to define the scale of the new system across the 3.7-kilometre target, and at Fox, while continuing to systematically test additional anomalies along the Andrew Lake Fault corridor through the remainder of the 2026 program.

Figure 1: Aberdeen Project map showing the Apollo and Fox discoveries, the Andrew Lake Fault Trend, and Orano's Kiggavik-area deposits along strike.

Figure 2: The Andrew Lake Fault Trend over total-field magnetics, showing the structural corridor extending from the Kiggavik area across Geiger's ground, the three Apollo gravity anomalies and additional untested anomalies along trend. APL26-001 tested the central Apollo anomaly.

Figure 3: Core photograph of the strongest mineralized interval in drill hole APL26-001, starting at approximately 216 metres depth. The strongest mineralization is within the red hematite-altered zones.

Figure 4: Cross section of APL26-001 showing the main zone of elevated radioactivity and uranium mineralization. Red histogram shows the radiometric counts recorded from the gamma probe. The 777 cps high corresponds to the 400 cps recorded in the drill core.

Figure 5: Close-up core photograph of strong hematite and blebby to disseminated uranium mineralization (up to 400 cps).

1 Radioactivity is reported in counts per second ("cps") as measured on drill core using a handheld GammaGuard CT-007 scintillometer. Scintillometer readings provide a qualitative indication of the presence of radioactive minerals only and are not a substitute for, and may not correlate with, uranium grades determined by geochemical assay.

2 Orano Annual Activity Report and Denison Mines corporate disclosure. Kiggavik mineral resources comprise 127.3 million pounds Indicated grading 0.55% U3O₈ and 5.4 million pounds Inferred grading 0.33% U3O₈. The estimate is historical in nature; a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Geiger is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company's flagship Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin) hosts the high-grade, basement-hosted Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries - both shallow systems open along strike and at depth - together with more than 50 high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling and several, like Fox and Apollo, previously untested. In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, host to the near-surface ACKIO uranium discovery, which comprises at least nine mineralized pods beginning at 28 metres depth and remains open in multiple directions.

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Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Geiger to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Geiger cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Geiger has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF GEIGER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GEIGER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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