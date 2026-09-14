Skyworth Auto is making its first-ever appearance at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 in Hannover, presenting five electric and intelligent commercial vehicles.

Hannover, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Skyworth Auto is making its first-ever appearance at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 in Hannover, presenting five electric and intelligent commercial vehicles and showcasing its latest developments in electrification, autonomous driving and intelligent commercial mobility.

The highlight of the company's debut is the global premiere of the SKYWORTH Z9, a new L4 autonomous pure-electric heavy truck designed for demanding commercial environments. Alongside the Z9, Skyworth Auto is exhibiting the G18 autonomous electric refuse compactor, Urban Elf autonomous robobus, HONGTU V9 electric van and HONGTU X range-extended chassis cab, demonstrating a broad portfolio of solutions for different commercial transportation scenarios.

Global Premiere of the SKYWORTH Z9

The SKYWORTH Z9 - L4 Autonomous Intelligent Heavy Truck combines pure-electric propulsion, L4 autonomous driving and intelligent connectivity in a single platform.

Designed for applications including ports, steel mills, rail yards and logistics corridors, the Z9 is equipped with a 400 kWh LFP battery and 610 kW dual-motor output.

Beyond autonomous driving at vehicle level, the Z9 is designed as part of a vehicle-cloud integrated transportation system. Intelligent dispatch, route optimization and multi-vehicle coordination enable the truck to work as part of a connected autonomous fleet, with up to 18 autonomous vehicles able to be coordinated by a single operator.

The Z9 also introduces Skyworth Auto's "Across the Universe" design philosophy to its heavy-truck range, combining a distinctive exterior with a driver-oriented digital cockpit.

Five Vehicles Covering Diverse Commercial Scenarios

Alongside the Z9, Skyworth Auto is showcasing four additional models at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026.

The SKYWORTH G18 is an L4 autonomous pure-electric refuse compactor designed for smart urban sanitation. Combining electric power, autonomous driving and intelligent sanitation operations, the vehicle is designed for applications such as municipal waste collection and transfer.

The SKYWORTH Urban Elf Robobus is an L4 autonomous electric shuttle developed for controlled environments and short-distance passenger mobility. With its compact dimensions and intelligent driving capabilities, it is designed for applications including parks, campuses, airports, scenic areas and communities.

The SKYWORTH HONGTU V9 is a pure-electric light commercial van designed for urban logistics and last-mile delivery. With a focus on efficiency, practicality and flexible cargo transportation, it expands Skyworth Auto's electric commercial vehicle offering for European urban mobility.

Completing the lineup, the SKYWORTH HONGTU X is an intelligent range-extended chassis cab platform designed to support customized commercial applications. Its platform architecture provides flexibility for different body configurations and operating scenarios.

Expanding Intelligent Commercial Mobility

The five vehicles at IAA demonstrate Skyworth Auto's broader strategy of combining new-energy powertrains with intelligent vehicle technologies across multiple commercial applications.

The company has developed its autonomous driving technology over the past eight years, with deployments covering logistics, sanitation, passenger transportation and other commercial scenarios.

With more than 150,000 vehicles delivered across 45+ countries and 100+ cities worldwide, Skyworth Auto is now using its first IAA TRANSPORTATION appearance to strengthen its presence in the European commercial vehicle market and engage with customers, partners and industry professionals.

Leon Liu, CTO of Skywell New Energy Vehicle Group, said: "The biggest change is that intelligent technology is moving from demonstration to real-world application. For Skyworth Auto, this means we are evolving from a traditional commercial vehicle manufacturer into a technology-driven company that combines new energy vehicles, intelligent driving and customized solutions."

With its first appearance at IAA TRANSPORTATION, Skyworth Auto aims to strengthen connections with customers, distributors, technology partners and industry leaders across Europe and other international markets, while demonstrating its vision for cleaner, smarter and more efficient commercial mobility.





SKYWORTH Z9 - L4 Autonomous Intelligent Heavy Truck

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Skyworth Auto's intelligent commercial vehicle lineup at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

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