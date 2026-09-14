Australia's Energy and Climate Change Ministerial Council has endorsed a regulatory framework setting national rules for energy devices used by households and small businesses. The Consumer Energy National Technical Regulatory Framework, covering 2026 to 2029, has been developed by the Australian government in partnership with state and territory governments. It aims to close existing gaps in the current technical regulation of consumer energy resources (CERs), such as rooftop PV arrays, solar inverters, home battery systems and electric vehicles. The framework commits to establishing a technical ...

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