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WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 13:22
83,71 Euro
+1,55 % +1,28
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,7984,3713:31
83,7185,5413:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 12:10 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom Got It Done: Company's New Ad Campaign Featuring Kate McKinnon Shows How Zoom Turns Conversations into Completed Work

New ad spot, produced by Colin Jost's No Notes Productions, airs during NFL Monday Night Football, as part of the company's Zoom Ahead campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) today introduced the next chapter of its Zoom Ahead marketing campaign with a new hero tv spot, "Zoom Got It Done." The commercial highlights how Zoom's AI-first platform helps finish the work that originates in conversations.

Across both traditional and digital media, the effort focuses on demonstrating Zoom's product breadth: an ecosystem that goes far beyond video meetings to include AI agents, automated note-taking, contact center solutions, a productivity suite, and more.

The new commercial picks up where last year's "I Use Zoom!" spot, featuring Bowen Yang, ended.

"The first ad showed that people prefer Zoom. This one shows why: Zoom actually helps users get work done," said Kimberly Storin, CMO at Zoom. "Only Colin Jost and Kate McKinnon could turn that into a punchline instead of a product demo."


Reframing Perception Through Comedy: The "Zoom Got It Done" Ad Spot
Kate McKinnon stars in the ad as an over-the-top CEO who orders her staff to find a way to destroy Zoom once and for all. But every scheme instead ends up proving the value of the Zoom platform in helping get things done - even its own destruction.

Produced in partnership with Colin Jost's No Notes Productions, the ad showcases a variety of Zoom use cases through a zany yet accurate comedic treatment, turning what could have been a feature readout into something clear, digestible, and funny.

"As someone who aspires to be an evil CEO someday, it was wonderful to live out my dream through Kate McKinnon in this Zoom campaign," said Colin Jost, founder of No Notes Productions.

"Zoom Got It Done" debuts during Week 1 of the NFL regular season on Monday Night Football, then continues across linear and connected TV, out-of-home, digital, and social placements. The wider Zoom Ahead marketing campaign also continues, featuring creator partnerships, new branded content assets, and Zoom's MLB sponsorship.

Defining Conversation to Completion
The goal of the Zoom Ahead campaign is to inform users of Zoom's new and extended product capabilities, a concept the company calls "conversation to completion."

Across tools like Meetings, Chat, Contact Center, and more, Zoom hosts millions of conversations every day. Through Zoom's advanced AI capabilities, users can now harness the context of these conversations, and use them to move work towards completion. This allows users to automate things like follow-up emails, meeting summaries, and reports, or even bring that context into 3rd party platforms.

For more on Zoom's AI-first capabilities, www.zoom.com.

About Zoom
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is an AI-first work platform built for human connection, designed to move conversations to completion. From solopreneurs to global enterprises, customers use Zoom to communicate, collaborate, and get work done across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more, all supported by Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit zoom.com.

Press Contact
Rebecca Bernhard
rebecca.bernhard@zoom.com
press@zoom.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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