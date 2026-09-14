Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom Got It Done: Company's New Ad Campaign Featuring Kate McKinnon Shows How Zoom Turns Conversations into Completed Work

New ad spot, produced by Colin Jost's No Notes Productions, airs during NFL Monday Night Football, as part of the company's Zoom Ahead campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) today introduced the next chapter of its Zoom Ahead marketing campaign with a new hero tv spot, "Zoom Got It Done." The commercial highlights how Zoom's AI-first platform helps finish the work that originates in conversations.



Across both traditional and digital media, the effort focuses on demonstrating Zoom's product breadth: an ecosystem that goes far beyond video meetings to include AI agents, automated note-taking, contact center solutions, a productivity suite, and more.



The new commercial picks up where last year's "I Use Zoom!" spot, featuring Bowen Yang, ended.



"The first ad showed that people prefer Zoom. This one shows why: Zoom actually helps users get work done," said Kimberly Storin, CMO at Zoom. "Only Colin Jost and Kate McKinnon could turn that into a punchline instead of a product demo."



Kate McKinnon stars in the ad as an over-the-top CEO who orders her staff to find a way to destroy Zoom once and for all. But every scheme instead ends up proving the value of the Zoom platform in helping get things done - even its own destruction.Produced in partnership with Colin Jost's No Notes Productions, the ad showcases a variety of Zoom use cases through a zany yet accurate comedic treatment, turning what could have been a feature readout into something clear, digestible, and funny."As someone who aspires to be an evil CEO someday, it was wonderful to live out my dream through Kate McKinnon in this Zoom campaign," said

"Zoom Got It Done" debuts during Week 1 of the NFL regular season on Monday Night Football, then continues across linear and connected TV, out-of-home, digital, and social placements. The wider Zoom Ahead marketing campaign also continues, featuring creator partnerships, new branded content assets, and Zoom's MLB sponsorship.



Defining Conversation to Completion

The goal of the Zoom Ahead campaign is to inform users of Zoom's new and extended product capabilities, a concept the company calls "conversation to completion."



Across tools like Meetings, Chat, Contact Center, and more, Zoom hosts millions of conversations every day. Through Zoom's advanced AI capabilities, users can now harness the context of these conversations, and use them to move work towards completion. This allows users to automate things like follow-up emails, meeting summaries, and reports, or even bring that context into 3rd party platforms.

For more on Zoom's AI-first capabilities, www.zoom.com.