Catella AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.
ISIN: SE0022757XXX
Trading code: CAT 101
The last day of trading will be on September 15, 2026.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.
ISIN: SE0022757XXX
Trading code: CAT 101
The last day of trading will be on September 15, 2026.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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