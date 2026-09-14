Cyber Warfare Market worth $28.75 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cyber Warfare Market is projected to grow from USD 14.99 billion in 2026 to USD 28.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cyber Warfare Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cyber Warfare Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.99 billion

USD 14.99 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 28.75 billion

USD 28.75 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 14.1%

Cyber Warfare Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by increasing cyber threats to military networks and systems, rising demand for defensive and offensive cyber operations, and the need for cyber range and training services to prepare military personnel for cyber missions.

By type, the cyber range & training services segment is set to experience the highest growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period.

By deployment, the cloud segment holds a dominant market share.

By offering, the software segment holds significant market share.

By solution, the cloud-based security segment is set to experience a high growth rate of 22.7% during the forecast period.

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Increasing cyberattacks on military networks and mission systems are driving defense organizations to increase spending on cyber warfare capabilities. The growing use of connected military platforms, cloud systems, and digital command and control networks is also increasing the need for cyber protection. Defense organizations are investing in threat detection, cyber intelligence, network security, and offensive cyber tools, along with cyber training. Rising defense budgets and the development of national cyber warfare programs are expected to support further investment in the market.

Software offering segment to hold larger market share in 2026

By offering, the software segment is expected to account for a larger share of the cyber warfare market in 2026. Demand [SM2.1] is supported by the growing use of software for cyber threat detection, network monitoring, mission defense, and offensive cyber operations. Software can be updated and integrated with existing military systems without major hardware changes. It also supports cyber intelligence, automated threat analysis, incident response, and cyber range training. As defense organizations expand their use of digital systems and connected military platforms, software-based cyber warfare capabilities are expected to remain important for supporting military cyber operations.

Cloud-based security solution to become fastest-growing segment between 2026 and 2031

By solution, the cloud-based security segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the cyber warfare market during the forecast period. Growth [SM3.1] is supported by the increasing use of cloud platforms for military data and applications, along with cyber operations. Defense organizations are adopting cloud-based security to control user access, monitor threats, protect sensitive data, and manage security across distributed systems. The shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments is increasing the need for security tools that can work across different military networks and military platforms. These factors are expected to increase the use of cloud-based security solutions in cyber warfare operations.

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Europe to be largest cyber warfare market during forecast period

By region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the cyber warfare market during the forecast period. Growth is [SM4.1] supported by increased defense spending, rising cyber threats, and government efforts to strengthen military cyber capabilities. European countries are continuously investing in cyber defense, secure military networks, threat intelligence, and cyber training. NATO cooperation is also supporting the development of shared cyber capabilities and joint cyber exercises. The expansion of national cyber commands and programs to protect defense and critical infrastructure systems is expected to support demand for cyber warfare solutions across Europe.

Key Players

The cyber warfare companies are Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; General Dynamics Corporation; Microsoft; Thales; Cisco Systems, Inc.; BAE Systems; CACI International Inc.; Leidos; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Peraton; RTX; ManTech; Amazon.com, Inc.; Atos SE; and SAIC.

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