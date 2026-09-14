Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Chase Edgelow, Co-founder & Chief Executive Office of EverGen, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV: EVGN) is a Canadian organic waste-to-energy infrastructure platform, operating four renewable natural gas and anaerobic digestion facilities across British Columbia and Alberta - paid at the gate to take in municipal and agricultural organic waste under long-dated contracts, and paid again at the pipeline under 20-year offtake agreements with regulated utilities. Disciplined operations have lifted facility uptime to approximately 97%, and that playbook is now the basis for growth: expanding EverGen's existing sites and acquiring underperforming RNG assets in a North American market that has grown from roughly 100 operating facilities in 2019 to more than 600 today.

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