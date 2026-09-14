Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Stratex Resources Ltd. ("Stratex" or the "Company") (private) announced today that it has acquired African Thunder Platinum from a consortium of investors led by Pala Investments.

African Thunder Platinum ("ATP") is a Mauritius-based private company which held the former assets of Platinum Australia, which included 100% ownership of the operating mine Phokathaba Platinum in the Eastern Bushveld, and 100% ownership of the Kalahari Platinum Project ("Kalplats") in the North West province in South Africa. In 2018, ATP sold Phokathaba Platinum to the Sail Group but maintained its ownership of the Kalplats Project until the sale being announced to Stratex Resources. Stratex intends on developing the project in partnership with a current South African PGM developer or producer.

ATP holds 70% of Greenstone Platinum (asset level), and 100% of Stella Platinum, which owns the land the Kalplats Project sits on.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and Stratex may be subject to a Section 11 approval from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy but does not anticipate any potential approvals will be unreasonably withheld.

About Kalplats

Kalplats is a mine licensed, feasibility stage platinum group metals (PGM) project in the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, in the North West Province of South Africa. The project hosts over 6.288 million ounces of three element (3E) PGM's, including a metal Prill split of 48% Pd, 43% Pt, and 4% Au.

The project highlights include:

Rare Pd-Rich asset - 53% of resource, 49% of production is Pd, and offers strong leverage to robust Pd market dynamics

53% of resource, 49% of production is Pd, and offers strong leverage to robust Pd market dynamics Low-Risk - open pit operation without social issue surrounding conventional, labour intensive underground Bushveld Complex PGM mines

open pit operation without social issue surrounding conventional, labour intensive underground Bushveld Complex PGM mines Shallow High Grade - mineral reserve grade of 2.92 gpt, allows for a straight-forward, low complexity, low cost operation, delivering strong project economics

- mineral reserve grade of 2.92 gpt, allows for a straight-forward, low complexity, low cost operation, delivering strong project economics Meaningful, Long-Life Production - averaging 92K oz pa over a 12 year mine life, with substantial resource growth and upgrade potential at depth

- averaging 92K oz pa over a 12 year mine life, with substantial resource growth and upgrade potential at depth Well Advanced Project - definitive feasibility study (FS) completed (2020) based on the FS completed in 2010 by Platinum Australia

- definitive feasibility study (FS) completed (2020) based on the FS completed in 2010 by Platinum Australia Low Lead Time to Production - short lead time to production, given the simple processing methodology

- short lead time to production, given the simple processing methodology Close to Infrastructure - the project is 350km west of Johannesburg, and accessible by major roads.

- the project is 350km west of Johannesburg, and accessible by major roads. Tremendous Resource Upside Potential - substantial resource growth potential on land package

About Stratex Resources

Stratex Resources is a Mauritius-based private company, held in majority by Brett A. Richards (Richards Enterprises Inc. - Bahamas), and partnered with Fanosi Holdings as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partner, as well as a minority ownership by GT Consultancy.

Stratex owns 100% of the Kalahari Platinum Project (Kalplats) in North West Province of South Africa, and is a Palladium (Pd) rich, feasibility stage project, with the potential to be a low cost, low risk, platinum group metals (PGM) project. Kalplats' definitive feasibility study (FS) has scoped a 1.5Mtpa open-pit operation with meaningful production scale of 90-100k oz per annum of 3E PGM in concentrate over a 12 year life of mine. A newly updated FS (2020) supports robust economics and is underpinned by 49% Pd production, providing leverage to strong Pd market fundamentals. Kalplats has a short lead time to production, given its proximity to available infrastructure and minimal permitting left to conclude.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian or South African securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "will" "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's strategic vision and objectives and the impact of the findings on the Company's financial statements or reporting obligations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313972