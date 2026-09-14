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WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 13:34
33,100 Euro
+0,46 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,14033,39013:39
33,14033,39013:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 12:58 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Brookfield Asset Management Ltd; Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield to Host 2026 Investor Day on September 17

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that they will host their Investor Day in New York on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Brookfield Asset Management's event will run from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. (ET), followed by Brookfield Corporation's from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The live webcast, along with copies of the presentations, can be accessed at www.brookfield.com/investorday or through www.bn.brookfield.com and www.bam.brookfield.com.

Please register for the webcast at least 15 minutes before the event to ensure an optimal viewing experience. For those unable to view the event live, a replay will be available on each company's website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management. The firm owns and operates high-quality businesses and real assets that provide essential services and form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield invests on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. With more than a century of operating experience and a global presence in over 50 countries, Brookfield deploys long-term capital to generate sustainable value for its clients and shareholders.

For more information about Brookfield Corporation, please visit our investor relations website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Investor Relations:
Katie Battaglia
Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

For more information about Brookfield Asset Management, please visit our investor relations website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com
Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.