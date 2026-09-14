Brookfield Asset Management Ltd; Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield to Host 2026 Investor Day on September 17

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that they will host their Investor Day in New York on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Brookfield Asset Management's event will run from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. (ET), followed by Brookfield Corporation's from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The live webcast, along with copies of the presentations, can be accessed at www.brookfield.com/investorday or through www.bn.brookfield.com and www.bam.brookfield.com.

Please register for the webcast at least 15 minutes before the event to ensure an optimal viewing experience. For those unable to view the event live, a replay will be available on each company's website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global investment firm with more than $1 trillion in assets under management. The firm owns and operates high-quality businesses and real assets that provide essential services and form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield invests on behalf of institutions and individuals around the world across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. With more than a century of operating experience and a global presence in over 50 countries, Brookfield deploys long-term capital to generate sustainable value for its clients and shareholders.

For more information about Brookfield Corporation, please visit our investor relations website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com



Investor Relations:

Katie Battaglia

Tel: (416) 359-8544

Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

For more information about Brookfield Asset Management, please visit our investor relations website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact: